Australian soccer league offers parents ‘training’ to accept ‘transgender’ men in daughters’ sports

(LifeSiteNews) — Female athletes in Australia are being repeatedly injured due to biological males being permitted on their teams. Some reports — as of yet unconfirmed — indicate that at least one player was hospitalized for her injuries. This, understandably, has brought about a backlash from angry parents as well as players who are pointing out that this is not only unfair, but dangerous. The response of Football Australia, is to offer them re-education training in order to help them understand the “lived experience” of players identifying as transgender. From the Daily Mail:

Angry parents fed-up with a trans woman’s domination of a female soccer league will be offered training to help them better understand trans issues. Football Australia announced its ‘High Performance Inclusion Policy’ after Daily Mail Australia revealed parents were campaigning for the New South Wales competition to ban transgender women from female soccer teams. A trans woman, who Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to identify, has led Football NSW’s League One Women’s 1st Grade goal kickers table, with seven goals.

Football Australia’s press release announced that re-education will be a priority in order to make soccer “the most multicultural, diverse, and inclusive sport in Australia” and to provide training that will “provide the Australian Football community with a greater understanding of the lived experience of LGBTQI+ communities and their participation in sport.” Football Australia also recommitted to permitting players — including biological males “to participate in the competition which best represents their gender identity.” According to the Mail, at least five men are currently playing on female sports teams in the league across New South Wales.

Thousands of angry emails have been sent in protest, but thus far Football Australia appears determined to prioritize the delusions of men over the safety of women, and to offer those who disagree the same indoctrination to which they have succumbed.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 12260 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions are moving to protect female sports. Kansas recently banned men from women’s sports. When the governor vetoed the bill, legislators banded together to override the veto. UK Athletics recently banned men from female athletics, as well. North Dakota passed a law to ban males from participating in female sports at the high school and university level. Texas has also banned male participation in female sports in high school and is moving to protect women’s college sports. Wyoming and West Virginia passed similar laws. At least 19 states in total have enacted laws protecting female athletics thus far, with more likely to follow.

Most significantly, World Athletics, the governing body for track and field and a variety of other running competitions, announced that effective March 31, 2023, no males who underwent puberty as males could compete in female competitions at the international level, in order to preserve the “integrity of female competition” as well as fairness. The policy, based on science that reveals the competitive advantage men possess, triggered widespread backlash from the transgender community.

The most amusing response to all of this, however, comes from Karleigh Webb of OutSports, who penned an op-ed titled “Sports need to discuss cisgender discomfort over transgender athletes winning: It’s time to get beyond cis aversion to trans people winning in sports.” Her conclusion: Get over it, whiny women. The feelings of men identifying as transgender are simply more important. That about sums it up.

All of that is to say that the transgender movement is racking up losses as well as wins. Males playing on female sports teams is becoming increasingly normal, as this list highlights. The response of Football Australia, however, is becoming the standard one. Those angered by women getting hurt by men playing on female sports views are simply in need of re-education, and Football Australia is more than happy to partner with the LGBT movement to facilitate that.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











