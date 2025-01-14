Austrian school expels kindergarten children after parents protest pornographic posters

(LifeSiteNews) — According to a report from Reduxx, two children have been expelled from a kindergarten in Austria after their parents “expressed concerns about graphic, sexual posters that had been hung in the facility.” The posters depicted “nude trans-identified males” and were reportedly hung up to “facilitate discussions in kindergarten settings.”

The poster, which is too explicit to include in this report, is pornographic. It shows trans-identifying men, naked, baring their breasts and penis. It shows nude adults alongside children. One image shows a grossly overweight male in the shower with a little boy, both of them singing. The images depicting adults and children are left unexplained, but considering the fact that they are part of “sex education,” they are objectively disturbing to any reasonable viewer.

As I noted in an essay several years ago, there is an essential historical context to stories like this: The sexual revolutionaries were, in most cases, “groomers.” Wilhelm Reich, the intellectual who coined the term “sexual revolution,” advocated for the sexualization of childhood. The Kinsey team facilitated child abuse in order to make the case, in their infamous reports, that human beings are sexual from birth until death. Michel Foucault, it turns out, was a pedophile rapist. There are plenty of other examples, as well.

Thus, when we see the sexualization of children making a comeback, we should recognize that this is a feature, not a bug, of the sexual revolution — something advocated for by nearly every major intellectual that spearheaded the revolution to begin with. We have memory-holed this information, but it is easily available (I have an entire chapter devoted to the sexual revolutionaries in my recent book How We Got Here: A Guide to Our Anti-Christian Culture). Stories like this one indicate a trend, not individual bad-faith actors pushing their worldview.

According to Reduxx:

The incident occurred at a corporate kindergarten and daycare in Vienna open for the children of employees of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation. After enrolling their two kids in the kindergarten, a mother and father became aware that the class had decorated a wall in the classroom with a disturbing poster. Speaking to Kronen Zeitung, the father says they first learned about the poster after his 4-year-old son reported seeing “strange pictures” on the walls. Investigating for himself, the father went down to the kindergarten and noted a poster had been installed featuring illustrations of nude individuals accompanied by the phrase: “Bodies naked and bare, vulva, penis, breasts, butts. You decide for yourself, indeed! Bodies are cool!”

When the parents complained to the kindergarten and asked that the pornographic poster be removed, the regional management called the parents in for a meeting. Thomas-Peter Gerold-Siegl, the kindergarten’s CEO, “despite having no pedagogical background,” informed the parents that children require “sex education” even at ages 1-6. This, it must be noted, is the view promoted by the Kinsey Reports.

When the parents objected to this, the regional management simply expelled the two children from the kindergarten rather than remove the poster:

Following the discussion, the kindergarten placement for both of the children were terminated, and they have since been blacklisted from any facilities operated by Kinder in Wien (Children in Vienna, or KiWi), which not only oversees the corporate kindergartens of the Austrian broadcaster but also manages 93 additional kindergartens and after-school programs throughout Vienna. “Because we dared to voice criticism against the practices of premature sexualization,” the parents explained to Kronen Zeitung.

Reduxx reported that the poster in question as taken from an American book titled Bodies are Cool by Tyler Federer, the cover of which “features a trans-identified female with mastectomy scars and a beard, while the naked trans-identified man with breasts is depicted with a heart-shaped tattoo of a trans flag.” The trans flag, they noted, “was designed by crossdressing fetishist Robert Hogge, who once penned a story about marrying a little girl who never ages.”

Strangely, the nude illustrations used by the Austrian kindergarten is not in the American edition but can be found in the German edition. This is reminiscent of a chilling report in Der Spiegel in 2010 titled “How the Left Took Things Too Far,” which details kindergartens and daycare centers that featured “sex play” for children and involved exposing children to pornographic material. The story, fortunately, has gained traction in Austria, with Dominik Nepp of the Freedom Party calling for the “withdrawal of all funding from both the City of Vienna and the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation” and stating that: “It is particularly scandalous that legitimate complaints from parents result in their children being excluded from kindergarten.”

According to Reduxx, the kindergarten is not backing down. Gerold-Siegle, “the CEO of the largest private provider of kindergartens and after-school care in Vienna, Kinder in Wien (KiWi), has reportedly defended both the removal of the children from the kindergarten and the poster, with a spokesperson for KiWi stating the that it was put up with the aim of fostering diversity, self-acceptance, and a positive body image in children.” Last year, Gerold-Siegl co-authored an article in the Kinder in Wien Journal claiming that “children are born as sexual beings” with a “sexual identity” developing from birth.

It must be emphasized: This story is not indicative of a new threat but a continuation of the sexual revolutionary project to sexualize childhood, and it must be treated as such.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

