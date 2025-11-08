Babies are being left to die after born-alive abortions in New Zealand

'We wouldn't do that to an animal. I was horrified,' said a healthcare student who witnessed a baby left gasping for two hours after a born-alive abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — The abortion industry’s ugliest secret is that babies are regularly born alive after attempted abortions and left to die by the medical professionals who had just tried to kill them. There are frequent and documented examples of this in just the past several years in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and in Ireland, where abortion has only been legal since 2019.

Now government data has confirmed that in New Zealand, babies are being born alive after attempted abortions at least once a month and, as is standard practice, are dying without being provided medical care. Abortion is legal on demand until 20 weeks of pregnancy and is frequently perpetrated afterwards if a doctor signs off that it is necessary for “health” reasons.

“Family First New Zealand reported they were able to obtain government data after filing an official request, and discovered preborn children survive attempted abortions on a regular basis,” Live Action News reported. “Since 2020, 80 attempted abortions have resulted in live births, though the real number may be even higher, as some districts did not provide the information. The abortion survivors were between 20 and 30 weeks gestation, and received no life-saving care.”

The report further noted that medical care was only granted to babies who were wanted by their parents: “Disturbingly, Te Tai Tokerau district said that life-sustaining care is considered only for ‘wanted babies at 22 weeks + 5 days.’ At Waikato, there is ‘parental discretion to opt in or opt out of resuscitation.’ Canterbury have previously advised that the ‘baby is wrapped in a blanket and held until it passes.’”

Specific instances of this horrifying protocol have been revealed in the past. In 2021, Gript reported that a “healthy baby was reportedly born alive after an unsuccessful late-term abortion, and was left to die in a New Zealand hospital” and that “the baby was left gasping for two hours whilst healthcare workers refused to intervene, before dying.” A healthcare student who was deeply traumatized from witnessing the baby’s death said the mother had been over 21 weeks pregnant.

“We wouldn’t do that to an animal. I was horrified,” said the student, going by the pseudonym Nicola. “We didn’t empower this woman by leaving her child to suffer and die like that. When she left the hospital, she was still in need of support and help for her situation. All we did was end the life of her baby in a drawn-out and cruel way. It’s actually vile and disgusting that any human would be treated that way.”

The previous year, MP Simon O’Connor had proposed an amendment to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Abortion Bill mandating that children who survived an attempted abortion be granted care. The government, including Ardern herself, opposed the amendment. “We were told that my amendment was not necessary, yet here we are in a situation with a baby born alive, left to die alone – and it’s just awful,” O’Connor said.

“We are not surprised by this [new government] data – but it is still truly shocking. Whether the unborn child is 15, 20, 30 or 40 weeks in the womb, it will naturally be fighting for its life,” said Bob McCoskrie, CEO of Family First New Zealand. “That is our human instinct. We should be protecting the lives of innocent babies who survive attempted abortions. We should be making abundantly clear that this is an obligation on medical professionals.”

McCroskie noted that there is now government data affirming what pro-lifers have long asserted—that babies do sometimes survive abortions. Minister of Health and Labour Andrew Little had previously dismissed these claims, saying: “I would like to see the science about a child being born after an abortion.” McCroskie responded: “Here is the evidence. This is not about politics – this is about having a heart.” He’s right. There are even a handful of abortion survivors who have lived to tell their stories—for the abortion industry, the ones that got away.

Follow Jonathon

