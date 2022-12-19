Baby boomers are at risk of mass suicide under Canada’s euthanasia regime

What is ironic in the most tragic of ways, is that the boomer generation is largely responsible for creating the moral framework that has allowed for euthanasia, and that same framework will be the agent of their own destruction.

(LifeSiteNews) — Euthanasia, or as it is lovingly called by leftists in Canada, “medical assistance in dying” (MAID), has become the norm in this once great nation. In fact, it is so normal that even if we believed the mainstream media’s COVID death statistics – which included people who actually died of cancer – MAiD death stats are not far behind.

I remember being at a gathering a few years ago, this was before lockdown so sometime around 2019. I was speaking to a gentleman who I had never met, and he proceeded to tell me the story of his friend who had “gone his own way.”

He was referring to assisted suicide, and was relaying the story of a friend who, while suffering from a terrible cancer, had chosen to commit medically assisted suicide near the end of this life.

I had never met this man, never in my life. But he was completely fine with telling me about his friend who went “his own way.”

Now, I wish I could say this is the exception, but sadly it isn’t.

Talk to anyone in Canada who has older relatives who are without Christian faith, and ask if the topic of assisted suicide has come up. I bet it has.

Euthanasia is the new abortion in Canada, which is to say it is the new “right” we have to commit murder under the guise of “progress.” Last year alone, over 10,000 Canadians elected to exercise this “right.”

And like with abortion, if you are against MAiD in any way, then you are looked at as a compassionless “anti-choicer” who is in favor of needless suffering. You are no different than the pro-lifer that wants to “force” a young lady to miss out on some school because you don’t support her having an abortion.

Shocking 1 in 30 Deaths in 🇨🇦 Were From Assisted Suicide in 2021 “Trudeau’s gov has removed the 10 day wait time from when you ask for medical assistance in suicide…& you don’t have to do it in writing, you can just verbally ask the state to kill you.”https://t.co/7lnT3cvUOk pic.twitter.com/xXk5Wq8agV — New World Odor™ (@hugh_mankind) December 15, 2022

This is the logic of liberalism and the left. There is no room left for sin, thus sins against nature must be made into “rights,” so that they cannot only be tolerated, but so that society is forced to both provide and applaud them.

Perhaps you read the recent stories about military veterans calling Veterans Affairs Canada for help, only to be told to kill themselves instead. Well, as bad as that is, ask yourself a question: “How could it even get to the point that a person could think it was even permissible to bring up suicide like that?”

As with many ills in our society, I will have to lay some blame on the baby boomer generation.

I hate to blame them all, so I won’t. But it is just a fact that these children of the 1960s have been perhaps the most voracious adopters of sin and moral disorder in history.

The boomer generation encompasses those born between 1946-1964, according to the internet. This means that those in that generation are all now in their late 50’s to early 70’s. In other words, those people who run the world, who run most big corporations, who work in government, or sit as judges are majority boomer.

The boomers have spent the last 30-40 years educating and raising the woke kids who can’t accept biological gender, or who think it is “hate speech” to disagree.

This generation has filled the high courts and places in government with champagne communists who want to have their big salaries and big MAiD numbers too.

And, as a generation, they have largely eschewed belief in God and not transmitted the faith to their kids.

Now, some might say it is not the fault of the boomers, as they were raised by someone else, and the cycle goes back and back. And this might be true in some cases. However, whatever the reasons or origin story of the current mess, we have the fact that the continually aging boomer crowd has embraced the ideology of euthanasia as a sort of get-out-of-jail-free card for the veritable moral hell they have created.

They are getting older, and they will select to kill themselves in droves: dying with “dignity,” the same way dogs do at the veterinarian clinic.

What is ironic in the most tragic of ways is that the boomer generation largely created the mess we have and the moral framework for the reality of euthanasia, and, if the current trend is any indication, that same framework will be the agent of their own destruction.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

