Battle for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives: What’s at stake

(LifeSiteNews) – In the ongoing drama of selecting a new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives by the Republican majority, only a handful of GOP members of the newly installed 118th Congress seem to be in tune with the vast majority of American conservatives.

While former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has long been favored by the D.C. Republican leadership to replace outgoing Democrat Nancy Pelosi, many grassroots conservatives fear that McCarthy is a creature of the D.C. Swamp rather than a disrupter who is ready, willing, and able to bring much needed change to the legislative body.

So far, McCarthy has lost on six consecutive roll-call votes.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, a disruptor in his own right, warned today that McCarthy appears to be beholden to not only the entrenched D.C. duopoly, but that his allegiances may lay outside the borders of this country to giant multinational corporations and the World Economic Forum (WEF), which embraces an array of anti-human policies and is the driving force behind the global elites’ plan for a “Great Reset.”

“The unelected World Economic Forum, a trade organization representing the interests of the thousand largest companies in the world, has already chosen and announced the next leader of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Malone cautioned.

“Let that sink in for a moment,” Malone said. While the link that Malone provided was not an endorsement by the WEF of McCarthy for House Speaker, Malone noted that McCarthy is indeed a WEF-approved politician.

The unelected World Economic Forum, a trade organization representing the interests of the thousand largest companies in the world, has already chosen and announced the next leader of the US House of Representatives. Let that sink in for a moment.https://t.co/Jgx40CFGOB — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 4, 2023

“This country needs a change. This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town that is badly broken,” GOP Rep. Chip Roy declared from the floor of the U.S. House before today’s first ballot for Speaker.

Roy warned that the House “is not at the place where we need to be to guarantee we’re going to be able to stand up in the face of the swamp that continues to step over the American people on a daily basis.”

“Do you think that the American people want us to support the status quo?” Roy asked.

“Do you think that the American people want us to continue down the road of what we’ve been doing?”

“They want a new leadership,” he added.

“This country needs a change. This country needs leadership that does not reflect this city, this town that is badly broken.” “Do you think that the American people want us to continue down the road of what we’ve been doing?” The status quo has to END. pic.twitter.com/7Ds9A3lgf4 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 4, 2023

“If you want to drain the swamp, you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge of the exercise,” Florida House member Matt Gaetz said.

Gaatz said that in behind the scenes negotiations, McCarthy rejected proposals to hold votes on term limits, on balancing the budget, and on the Texas delegation’s plan to manage the southern border.

“We struggle with trust with Mr. McCarthy,” Gaetz said. “We will not continue to allow the ‘Uniparty’ to run this town without a fight.”

“This town desperately needs change,” Gaetz said, “and if it’s a few of us who have to stand in the breach to force it, we’re willing to do so for as long as it takes.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert said in a House floor speech today that efforts by conservative GOP members to persuade Republican leadership to embrace common sense policies “have fallen on deaf ears.”

Some have suggested that the best candidate for the job might be a reluctant one. Reps. Jim Jordan and Byron Donalds have been put forth as an alternative to McCarthy. While they have mustered only about a total of 20 votes on each of the six ballots taken so far, that has been enough to prevent McCarthy from clinching the Speakership.

“George Washington didn’t want to become President. George Washington didn’t want to attend the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention,” Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs noted.

“He eventually changed his mind on both. Perhaps the best person for House Speaker isn’t someone who wants it so badly,” Biggs suggested.

George Washington didn’t want to become President. George Washington didn’t want to attend the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention. He eventually changed his mind on both. Perhaps the best person for House Speaker isn’t someone who wants it so badly. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 4, 2023

In what is viewed by many as a huge misstep, former President Donald J. Trump, once thought to be the “Disruptor-in-Chief,” issued an endorsement of McCarthy early this morning.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” an enthusiastic Trump said on Truth Social in mostly all caps.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!”

A decade ago, Rep. McCarthy, along with former House members Paul Ryan and Eric Cantor, was one of the self-proclaimed “Young Guns” of the Republican Party who saw themselves as the future of the GOP.

However, despite the trio’s claim to be “a new generation of conservative leaders,” they have been resoundingly rejected by grassroots conservatives who want better representation from the party.

This is an ongoing story, and LifeSiteNews will update as the balloting continues.

