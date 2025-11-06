BBC accused of doctoring Trump January 6 video to mislead viewers

Allegedly doctored footage of President Trump rallying a crowd to march on the US Capitol has led to accusations that the BBC invented a story via deliberate manipulation of evidence.

(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this year, Director General of the British Broadcasting Corporation Tim Davie gave an important speech, laying out the measures he hopes will begin to rebuild the trust in the BBC and “reversing a breakdown in trust in information and institutions.” The efforts, Davie said, will go so far as “giving children lessons about disinformation,” which sounded more sinister than encouraging.

Davie did not, however, address key reasons for the breakdown of trust in the BBC. The BBC has published dozens of articles about allegedly female criminals who are clearly male, consistently referring to those violent men as women. In 2021, they included two men in their list of 100 “most inspiring women” of the year. The BBC has also relentlessly and deliberately pushed drag queens and other aspects of LGBT culture and ideology.

All of that is to say when the BBC decided to engage in more robust fact-checking and announces campaigns against disinformation, conservatives did not feel waves of relief.

Yet another — extremely egregious — example of the ideologically untrustworthiness of the BBC was revealed by Spiked this week. According to Spiked’s Brendan O’Neill, the BBC ran doctored footage in 2024 of President Donald Trump rallying a crowd to march on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The allegations are deadly serious; essentially, a taxpayer-funded, state broadcaster is being accused of inventing a story via deliberate manipulation of the evidence. As O’Neill reported:

The accusation against the BBC comes from an internal document. A 19-page dossier on BBC bias was compiled by a one-time member of the Beeb’s standards committee. The document’s findings are chilling. It singles out an episode of Panorama, the BBC flagship current-affairs show, for special opprobrium. Broadcast just a week before the presidential election in November 2024, it shows Trump in January 2021 saying: ‘We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell. [If] you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.’ There was only one problem: Trump didn’t say that. The BBC spliced together two entirely different remarks from Trump, made 54 minutes apart, in order to make it look like he was recklessly stirring up the mob and endangering the sanctity of American democracy. What Trump actually said was: ‘We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol … peacefully and patriotically to make your voices heard.’ Then, almost an hour later, once more sharing his view that the election was ‘corrupt’, he thanked the people who voted for him and said: ‘We fight.’ ‘We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore.’

This is far worse than a lack of fact-checking, or even mere journalistic malpractice. It is also different from the BBC’s more standard sins — pushing LGBT ideology, and going along with the obvious, overt lie that men can become women. The BBC, like many elite institutions, was captured by LGBT activists, and those writing stories referring to trans-identifying men as “she” presumably believed this stuff (although I have strong doubts that the older journalists, editors, and publishers did).

But stitching video together to create fictitious statements in service of a narrative? That crosses, quite deliberately, into Soviet territory.

Indeed, the document alleges that the BBC program “completely misled” viewers, thus engaging … in “disinformation,” which seems, in this case, like a very sanitized word for “deceit.” O’Neill noted that thus far the BBC has not responded to the allegations despite their seriousness. Perhaps, having nothing exculpatory or even satisfactory to say, they have decided to say nothing at all in the hopes that everybody will move on. It’s one of the biggest stories in media — and the BBC seems to have nothing to say.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











