BC ‘Queering outdoor education’ module sparks backlash as education minister dodges questions

The minister did not address concerns about ‘drag pedagogy’ in schools and insisted the government will prioritize ensuring students ‘feel loved,’ avoiding questions on LGBT indoctrination.

(LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia’s Education Minister Lisa Beare “nearly broke down in tears” after being asked about a bombshell report in the National Post detailing a broad curriculum detailing how to “queer” outdoor education from kindergarten to Grade 12.

As I noted in this space last week, the curriculum – promoted in a recent article from Teacher Magazine, the publication of the 50,000-strong – is a response to parental pushback to “SOGI,” the LGBT sex ed curriculum used in BC public schools. The curriculum description describes the goal this way:

[C]olonization has offered a pseudo-science narrative of binary gender, as exemplified by the saying “birds and bees” to analogize gender and assigned sex at birth and assumptions of sexual orientation. These harmful narratives and ways to talk about gender and sexuality need to be countered with empirical understandings of biodiversity and gender identity and sexuality. Two-Spirit, Trans and Gender Diverse (2STGD) folks have existed for time immemorial but colonial pseudo-science has shadow-banned and acted to erase 2STGD history.

During Question Period in the BC Legislature on November 27, OneBC MLA Tara Armstrong of Kelowna-Lake/Country-Coldstream read aloud from the article:

The leftwing fanatics at the BC Teachers Federation say that the birds and bees are “racist” now. The Minister of Education believes kindergarten students should be taught to “queer the outdoors”? I’m not having it. pic.twitter.com/sXXDhdNVU2 — Tara Armstrong (@TaraArmstrongBC) November 27, 2025

READ: Oklahoma University student says ‘trans’ instructor failed her over ‘offensive’ essay on gender

“What happens when left wing fanatics take over the union representing the province’s teachers?” Armstrong asked. “You get ‘queering outdoor education,’ the latest module made by the BC Teachers’ Federation for kindergarten students… The birds and the bees are racist now. Does the minister agree that kids should be queering the outdoors?”

“I really have to begin by saying that it is truly such a shame that this member continues to use their place of privilege in this house” – here, Education Minister Beare paused emotionally and dramatically to gather herself before continuing – “to ask these types of questions. We here on this side of the house believe that every student in every school should feel welcome.”

“They should feel loved, and they should feel included,” she went on, entirely ignoring the actual question and the queer curriculum in question. “No matter where they come from, who their parents are, what their race is, what their background is, what their gender is. And we’re going to continue to stand up for that diversity here in BC, because that’s what makes us special. We are going to support children who are the most vulnerable in our schools; who are the most likely to self-harm, to commit suicide, to do damage.”

At this point, warming up to her theme, she moved on from almost-tears to whinnying defiance. “We are going to stand up for those kids, we’re going to tell those kids we love them, we see them, and we support them, and I’m so disappointed that this member continues to use their position of privilege to bring these children down,” she declared.

To which those of us who are on to these disgusting smear tactics can only say: Whatever.

Of course, that isn’t what Tara Armstrong did at all. Armstrong asked whether the government supported the astonishingly radical new curriculum that advocated “queering” even outdoor education by using “drag pedagogy,” which the article she cited described this way:

Drag pedagogy is the result of the work of queer and trans academics, teachers, and drag practitioners, who have recognized drag as a portal to possibility and the decentring of static, binary, colonial, and imposed categories such as male/female, cis/trans, right/wrong, and inside/outside. It brings concepts of play, invention, creativity, and creation to the forefront, not only for student identity but also to the whole system (or cis-tem) for the purpose of shifting or destroying it.

READ: Chilean government sponsors LGBT children’s book backed by pedophilia-linked group

But Beare, unable to defend that sinister nonsense, instead defaulted to blood libel, insisting that Armstrong was risking the lives of suicidal, self-harming children by asking whether those children were best served by indoctrination that deliberately confuses them about the fundamental foundations of reality. The education minister, of course, also did it with tears – the classic emotional blackmail of the unstable activist.

But Armstrong is doing precisely the right thing. Parents have no idea that their children are being taught this poisonous drivel, and activists are furious when it is quoted to them precisely because they do not know how to defend it without defaulting to faux outrage.

Armstrong confirmed to JunoNews that OneBC plans to continue pushing the issue, and that “MLA Dallas Brodie and local candidate James Davison will join parents at a December 9 event in Abbotsford to raise concerns about SOGI content and school board practices.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











