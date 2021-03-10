John-Henry Westen

From Jewish to Catholic to Pro-Life: a Physician’s journey

Dr. Robin Pierucci describes her journey from Judaism to Catholicism, and now a pro-life physician.
Wed Mar 10, 2021 - 1:11 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I talk with Dr. Robin Pierucci, a renowned neonatologist and associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute. We discuss her incredible conversion story from Judaism to Roman Catholicism, and how she got involved in the pro-life movement. 

Ever since she was a child, Pierucci had a close relationship with God, loved to talk about Him, and appreciated Sunday school. However, her family and friends taught her to not “talk about prayer,” and to not admit that God is “an active part of your life.” This led her to drift away from any organized religion. 

After a short career in the performing arts, Pierucci decided to return to Loyola University and to enter the field of medicine. It was during this time that she fully realized that God was calling on her to convert and become a member of the Catholic Church, even if it would be difficult.  

Pierucci went through years of struggling in learning about Christianity at the Jesuit college. She describes having had intense conversations with priests, including EWTN’s Fr. Mitch Pacwa. She tells me one experience where she was reading Isaiah 53, which prophesizes Jesus’ suffering and death, and was moved to tears as she began to realize that Christ in fact had fulfilled the Jewish tradition. But she still was in denial. 

Then came her incredible moment of conversion, brought about by the grace of God. One day, as she was walking around the halls of her dorm, Pierucci suddenly found herself face to face with a crucifix of Our Lord. She tells me that with this experience she “knew for the first time in my heart … I had put Him there.” 

Pierucci says that this moment changed everything for her. She also knew that her family would be disappointed by her decision to become Catholic. Nevertheless, she understood that “nothing else mattered, except: How do I follow Him?” This started more conversations with priests at the university, and she eventually entered into the Church. 

Now, she has been practicing neonatology for 20 years, and has been advocating for pro-life and pro-family values as a physician caring for newborn babies. Pierucci also talks about how she has seen first-hand unborn babies reacting to pain, as early as 18 weeks. 

I hope you enjoy this wonderful interview and powerful story. 

John-Henry Westen

