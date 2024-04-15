Ben Affleck’s daughter the latest Hollywood child to declare herself ‘transgender’

Seraphina Rose Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, said she is ‘transgender’ and now uses the name ‘Fin,’ joining a growing number of gender-confused celebrity children, including her step-sister.

(LifeSiteNews) — Transgenderism has been trendy for quite some time, and nowhere has this been more prominent than in Hollywood. Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon’s daughter “transitioned” and now identifies as male. Charlize Theron is raising her son Jackson as a girl after he apparently told her he felt female at age three. NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade and his actress wife Gabrielle Union are raising his son Zion as a girl and changed his name to “Zaya.” Walking Dead actor Khary Payton announced, back in 2020, that his 11-year-old daughter is now “my son Karter.”

This week, the mainstream press exploded with the news that the middle child of divorced Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner – Affleck has since married pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez – has “come out” as “transgender.” Seraphina Rose Affleck appeared at her grandfather’s funeral at Christ Church United Methodist Church in Charleston, West Virginia, on April 6 with a buzz cut, wearing a black suit and tie. She introduced herself as “Fin” and read Proverbs 16:8: “Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice.”

“Fin” is 15 years old, but that hasn’t stopped the press from attempting to get photographs of her at school – she is, after all, a “trans kid” now and that, combined with her parents’ celebrity status, apparently makes her public property. Press reports have referred to her using “they/them” pronouns. It is unclear precisely what these pronouns mean, and thus they raise more questions than answers.

Garner has previously spoken publicly about raising her kids “LGBT-friendly,” saying that her kids already believed that sexuality was an open question from a young age and grew up sympathetic to homosexuality: “My kids are growing up saying, ‘Someday when I get married, I don’t know if I’ll marry a man or a woman.’ That door is open in a way that it never has been, and they really do know, ‘Oh this is so and so and this is his husband,’ and ‘this is so and so and this is her wife,’ and that has completely been normalized, at least for my kids, and hopefully will be for this next generation.”

It is likely no coincidence that one of Seraphina’s closest friends, her step-sister Emme Maribel Muniz (the daughter of Lopez), uses gender-neutral pronouns. According to the Daily Mail:

Lopez first publicly introduced Emme’s pronouns to a crowd at the LA Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala where they both performed in June 2022. ‘[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,’ the star said onstage.

For the uninitiated, Lopez is not referring to more than one person there – she is referring only to Emme, who refers to herself as “they.” Now, it appears that Emme’s best friend Seraphina also refers to herself as “they” and has taken the new name “Fin” with the endorsement of her parents.

We know that 80% or more of children who suffer gender dysphoria eventually desist, as may have been the case with the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. I hope that Affleck gets the privacy to overcome these issues outside of the spotlight – before the LGBT movement claims her as one of their own and makes her yet another poster child for so-called “trans children.” As we see with “Jazz” Jennings, that story very often has a tragic ending.

