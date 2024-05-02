Beware of the invasive, dangerous ‘Gender Unicorn’ used by LGBT activists for indoctrination

The widely used model has become part of the curriculum at many schools and a resource for counselors and others to spread confusion.

(LifeSiteNews) — If your child attends a public school in North America, there is a good chance that he or she has learned about a new species, recently invented by LGBT activists: the “Gender Unicorn.” So — what is the Gender Unicorn?



The Gender Unicorn was created in 2014 by LGBT organization Trans Educational Student Resources (TSER) and rapidly became a key method of indoctrinating children into gender ideology — but not just children. The Gender Unicorn has been used in the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency DEI training; in training at hospitals; in universities; and even preschools. In just a few years, it has become one of the most popular tools of trans activists in a wide range of institutions.

Championed by LGBT groups, it became a keystone of sex education programs and LGBT programming in public schools overnight, and is used by teachers, counselors, and other educators to teach the tenets of the transgender movement in a fun, accessible, “child-friendly” way. Over the past few years, there have been dozens of mainstream news stories promoting the Gender Unicorn (you can read examples here, here, and here), as well as stories highlighting the horror of parents when they discover what their children are being taught.

Parental concern is fully justified. According to TSER’s own description of the Gender Unicorn, each student can fill it out where they land in the following categories. TSER defines each category as follows:

“Gender identity,” which TSER defines as “one’s internal sense of being male, female, neither of these, both, or another gender,” informing students that “for transgender people, their sex assigned at birth and their own internal sense of gender identity are not the same.

“Gender Expression or Presentation,” which is defined as “the physical manifestation of one’s gender identity through clothing, hairstyle, voice, body shape, etc.”

“Sex Assigned at Birth,” which is defined as “the assignment and classification of people as male, female, intersex, or another sex based on a combination of anatomy, hormones, or chromosomes.” TSER emphasizes that it “is important that we don’t simply use ‘sex’ because of the vagueness of the definition of sex and its place in transphobia.” This is a radical rejection of biological reality, science as previously taught, and the introduction of a hotly contested and dangerous ideology.

“Physically Attracted To” is defined as “sexual orientation,” a phrase that is now somewhat complicated by the introduction of gender fluidity to LGBT ideology due to the fact that it is antithetical to previous claims by the gay rights movement that sexual orientation is a fixed and immovable thing.

“Emotionally Attracted To” is defined as one’s romantic or emotional “orientation,” and TSER hastens to add that this attraction “can be from a variety of factors, including but not limited to gender identity, gender expression/presentation, and sex assigned at birth.”

In short, the Gender Unicorn is a tool of indoctrination meant to convey to children that everything is up for grabs — their gender, sex, sexual partners, sexual preferences, and attractions. TSER began releasing transgender infographics for the purposes of indoctrination in 2012, and their content swiftly became extremely popular — it is used not only in North America but around the world. It bears mentioning that the activists behind TSER are, unsurprisingly, extremely radical. Founder Eli Erlick, who created the Gender Unicorn, sent out a four-word tweet in response to the news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned: “Supreme court assassination challenge.”

You may not have heard of the Gender Unicorn. Again, if your children attend a public school, they probably have. It has become part of the curriculum or LGBT programming in many schools (including British Columbia’s SOGI resources), and it is a key recommended resource of educators and even some clinicians and counselors. It is also a very dangerous tool that every parent should be aware of.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











