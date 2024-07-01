Biden admin backtracks on child ‘sex change’ surgeries even as Joe ramps up ‘pride’ propaganda

While Biden was applauding Elton John’s profane declaration of war on Christian morality and headlining a ‘pride’ fundraiser, his administration was quietly announcing that it is walking back support for child ‘sex changes.’

(LifeSiteNews) — On the heels of a disastrous debate performance, President Joe Biden is working to shore up support from the Democratic base as the strategists who melted down on TV while he was being helped from the debate stage begin to realize that there is no easy way to replace the Biden-Harris ticket at this stage in the game. Both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have come forward to endorse Biden staying in the race, and Biden’s family is apparently urging him to remain put. Biden, meanwhile, jetted into New York for two major LGBT events.

Biden’s message on the debate stage was simple: He, Joe Biden, is a man of honor and integrity, and Donald Trump is a man with “the morals of an alley cat.” Biden reprised this refrain at a rally the following day, and his staffers posted the saying on X. This is coming from a man who hosted a “Trans Day of Visibility” on the White House Lawn, which resulted in a transgender-identifying man publicly exposing himself. At the unveiling of the Stonewall monument with pop star Elton John on Friday, Biden laughed and applauded when Elton John told the crowd that the LGBT movement was not giving up an inch of territory: “F*** that!”

Biden’s version of morality can be difficult to pin down – it apparently includes profane declarations of a war on Christian morality at an event celebrating a violent riot outside a mafia-run New York homosexual bar in the 1960s. “You marked a turning point in civil rights in America,” Biden told the crowd. “We remain in a battle for the soul of America. I look around at the pride, hope, and life that all of you—all of you–bring, and I know it’s a battle that we’re going to win.” Biden headlined an LGBT fundraiser later that day. His speech was a good reminder that Biden talks a good game about decency, but in his view, the “soul of America” can be found at Stonewall.

Biden’s support for the LGBT movement has been a centerpiece of his administration, but interestingly, the New York Times reported on June 28 that it is quietly backing away from “sex changes” for minors. The Biden administration, along with the Trudeau government in Canada, has been one of the staunchest supporters of the most radical aspects of the transgender agenda, even as many European countries and medical institutions begin to condemn and move away from such practices. But now, according to the Times, the Biden administration has said it does not support transgender surgeries for minors, which the Times called Biden’s “the most explicit statement to date on the subject.”

“The White House announcement was sent to The New York Times on Wednesday,” the newspaper said, “in response to an article reporting that staff in the office of Adm. [Richard “Rachel”] Levine, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services,” had pushed a prominent transgender activist group to eliminate age limits for “sex change” surgeries in its “standards of care.”

The Times continued:

The draft guidelines would have lowered the age minimums to 14 for [cross-sex hormones], 15 for mastectomies, 16 for breast or facial surgeries, and 17 for genital surgeries or hysterectomies. The final guidelines, released in 2022, removed the age-based recommendations altogether. “Adm. Levine shared [his] view with [his] staff that publishing the proposed lower ages for gender transition surgeries was not supported by science or research, and could lead to an onslaught of attacks on the transgender community [sic],” an H.H.S. spokesman said in a statement on Friday evening . . .

The Biden administration did not disavow its support for dangerous, mutilating transgender hormonal interventions for children, however, the newspaper noted.

This may not seem like much, but it is a significant walk-back. Obviously, these surgeries are irreversible – once a mastectomy or castration is performed, the damage is permanent. But this is a fact that is both obvious and much-denied. Interestingly, the very same day, June 28, the Texas Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on “sex changes” for minors to the outrage of the LGBT movement. The statement of the radical Biden administration, however, would seem to support this decision, meaning that they are slowly coming to the realization that the transgender agenda is causing immense damage and that they need to oppose “sex changes” for minors before lawsuits start taking the entire industry down.

Make no mistake: The Biden administration wouldn’t be taking this position if they didn’t see the writing on the wall. While Biden, a president with the morals of an alley cat, was applauding Elton John’s profane declaration of war on Christian morality and headlining a “pride” fundraiser, his administration was quietly telling the New York Times that they are backing off support for “sex changes” for children. The cracks in the consensus are spreading faster now.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

