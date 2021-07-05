Biden admin’s gender-confused passport reform is just a road to more confusion

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — As promised, the Biden Administration’s aggressive push to implement the LGBT agenda continues. To commemorate the last sacred day of Pride Month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department would permit Americans to self-select their gender on passport procedures by preference. Previously, the State Department had required medical certification to confirm gender if the passport applicant was undergoing transition or an attempted sex change.

This move, Blinken gushed, is another sign of the Biden Administration’s “enduring commitment to the LGBTQI+ community today and moving forward.”

“The department has begun moving towards adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming persons applying for a passport or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad,” said Blinken. This was, of course, promised by Biden on the campaign trail.

You’ll notice the acronym continues to expand and change and is frequently different from politician to politician, and that there were a number of things that Blinken did not explain. For example, why a non-binary person — who rejects identifying as either male or female — needs “a gender marker.” Or why gender identity needs to be presented on government ID. Or whether self-selecting gender eliminates the usefulness of ID in the first place. Or if government documents are really the best place for self-expression.

The State Department is still trying to figure out how to create a non-binary option, and will likely just go with an “X.” They are also grappling with the impact this will have on the vast government record systems.

LGBT activists, of course, claim that this move is an essential one — something they claim about each and every one of their demands. “Having accurate passports and consistent ID is critical to daily life,” claimed Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen of the National Center for Transgender Equality. “Inaccurate IDs open transgender people up to harassment and discrimination.”

In fact, trans activists want the process sped up, and a handful of Democrats asked Biden to use his executive powers to create a “gender-neutral” option on federal IDs.

Only a handful of other countries — including New Zealand, Australia, and Canada in the anglosphere as well as Nepal, India, Denmark, and Argentina — have permitted these options thus far. The United Kingdom scrapped plans to do so earlier this year.

As gender confusion increases, the number of those identifying as “non-binary”— an imprecise and nonsensical category — is increasing sharply. According to a June study on CNN, there are 1.2 million people identifying as non-binary in the United States:

More than half of nonbinary adults are White, at approximately 58%, but 16% are multiracial, 15% are Latinx, 9% are Black, and 2% are AAPI, American-Indian or belong to other groups, the study said. Researchers found that 42% of nonbinary adults identify as transgender, 39% identify as cisgender lesbian, bisexual or queer, and 19% identify as cisgender gay, bisexual or queer.

In other words, “non-binary” means precisely nothing. It has no defined meaning, and simply provides those utilizing the term with a label that allows them to identify on the rainbow spectrum. As U.K. commentator Douglas Murray said when pop star Sam Smith came out as “non-binary”: “What’s the difference between coming out as non-binary and just shouting ‘look at me’?”