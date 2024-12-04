Biden could hand US sovereignty to the WHO before the end of the year

The Biden-Harris White House has hinted at a freedom-crushing executive order in the works that would position the WHO to extend its tentacles into every aspect of our lives and strongly encourage digital ID.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Liberty Counsel Action) — The Republic of San Marino touchless digital health ID card includes personal ID, driver and other government-issued licenses, travel documents, and much more.

Here in the U.S., digital ID that will include medical records and vaccine passports is the subject of international meetings convening in Washington, D.C. This event follows hints from the White House on an executive order in the works that will position the World Health Organization (WHO) to extend its tentacles into every aspect of our lives. This mandate will “strongly encourage the use of digital identity documents.” In addition, this digital ID will use “biometric authentication,” which is considered “a priority” for many federal departments.

Already 13 states have launched a digital ID based off of driver licenses, and another 11 are exploring it. TSA has already launched a “TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID” that uses facial recognition paired with a government ID. While this is convenient, it also contains risks if abused. When digitized for a mobile device, government surveillance, tracking, and tracing can create a digital prison.

Joe Biden’s impending executive order is part of his plan to leave office with the WHO in charge of our nation. Following the lead of Barack Obama, Biden plans to subject America to the WHO Pandemic Agreement/Treaty and the expanded International Health Regulations (IHR). We must stop him NOW before it’s too late. Tell Congress to pass HR 79 and S 444 to stop the WHO.

This digital ID has the capability to consolidate your health and financial data – in addition to all the information the government already has on you. Now the federal government is offering grants to get more states to comply.

The WHO already launched a vaccine passport, or digital health record. This national and global push is a serious threat to freedom.

During the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was exposed because it purchased cell phone tracking data for at least 55 million Americans! The CDC then used this data to track compliance with government lockdown orders, if you traveled to “points of interest,” and how long you stayed home.

Biden wants to give the WHO authority to use this information and enforce its mandates via a digital ID. In about 10 days, the WHO is meeting on the Pandemic Agreement/Treaty to push forward this freedom-killing agenda.

A digital ID will allow the government to know when and where we sleep, eat, work, and worship as well as our purchasing habits. If we don’t push back right away, we will lose our freedom.

The White House’s plan is to cede power to the WHO before the end of this year. Once America signs on to this WHO Pandemic Agreement/Treaty, global damage will be done. Even if America is able to pull out of the WHO in the future, we will feel the impact because of global restrictions that will directly inhibit our freedom.

Congress needs to hear from you to stop the WHO. Make your voice heard on Capitol Hill today. STOP THE WHO TAKEOVER OF THE USA by sending your urgent faxes to demand members of Congress do everything in their power to protect American sovereignty.

Last month, the WHO launched a new plan to control vitamins and herbs. The WHO now plans to do the following:

“[C]ontrol and regulate herbal products.”

Monitor and control herbal remedies.

Monitor the safety of herbal providers.

Educate and provide training for herbal and other providers.

Exert control over biodiversity and endangered species.

And much more.

The WHO’s August meeting was part of a new effort to implement a government stranglehold against the last resort for health and medical freedom.

This is outrageous because it will crush freedom and our personal health choices. The WHO will dictate not only what doctors can prescribe but also which vitamins and supplements we can use.

We must tell Congress to do everything in its power to STOP Biden-Harris and the WHO. Send your faxes now to members of Congress urging them to stop the WHO from taking control of America.

When our nation was founded, government power was shared and limited through checks and balances. Yet the White House is giving away the farm to these globalists. This is a huge step toward a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.

The WHO launched “voluntary” international vaccine passports in March 2022, and instantly two continents and the European Union jumped on board. Now the WHO wants these digital health records to be mandatory.

We have a very short window to stop the WHO Pandemic Agreement/Treaty and the IHR amendments!

This is a coordinated attack by the White House administration. Our team is working to counter these threats. Partners like you undergird the mission of LC Action to make our vital work possible. Donate today through our Challenge Grant to DOUBLE the impact of your gift.

Mat Staver, Chairman

John Stemberger, President

Liberty Counsel Action

