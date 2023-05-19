Biden’s promotion of LGBT agenda has made the US an anti-Christian force in the world

(LifeSiteNews) – With LGBT culture now dominant in the West, Western countries are increasingly using their clout to advocate for the LGBT agenda in nations that have thus far rejected it. According to a report from C-Fam, for example, the Biden Administration is going further than any previous U.S. administration and pressing countries to adopt same-sex “marriage” as a matter of policy, most recently in Serbia. The Biden Administration’s global LGBT advocacy is well-documented, but calling on sovereign nations to change their laws – the U.S. also demanded that Japan and Korea “provide legal recognition of same-sex marriage” – is nothing short of revolutionary.

Unsurprisingly, these countries are feeling the pressure. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has announced a bill to promote LGBT understanding to “showcase progress on the issue to his G-7 peers, with the country under mounting pressure.” According to Kyodo News: “A survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows Japan ranked 34th out of 35 countries in terms of LGBT inclusion legislation in 2019, down from 22nd in 1999. In a recent video compilation of messages, 15 diplomatic missions in Japan, including those of the United States, Europe and Australia, called on the Japanese government to take concrete action toward protecting LGBT rights ahead of the G-7 summit.”

Japan, a very nationalist country, has thus been bullied into making all of the right noises about the LGBT agenda – at the behest of the Anglosphere, which states in no uncertain terms that not legalizing same-sex “marriage” (which Japan has not) is “lagging behind” – by the cultural standards of the West, that is. The banner of globalization is the “pride” flag, and Japan feels at least compelled to pay lip service to this new ideology.

And then there’s NATO. As Noah Carl noted at Unherd earlier this week:

Nato is currently engaged in the most serious geopolitical conflict since the Vietnam War. You’d therefore expect it to have a laser-like focus on the matter at hand. But apparently not. On Wednesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took time out of his busy schedule to record a video for “International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia”. You can see where this is going. Almost every sentence in the one-and-a-half-minute speech sounds like it was crafted by an activist from Stonewall. “Nato’s strength is our diversity,” Stoltenberg explains, “so it is important that we reflect and celebrate the extraordinary diversity of our populations.” Should the organisation be “celebrating” any particular identities? There are plenty of groups doing that already; Nato’s job is meant to be security. “I value every member of the LGBTQ+ community,” Stoltenberg continues, “and I am proud to call myself your ally.” Is there any need for this? Can’t we just assume that Nato represents every member of the population, regardless of identity, until told otherwise?

No, we can’t – because as Carl also noted, not all Nato members are equally on board with the LGBT agenda. Statements like this are not intended to simply emphasize that Nato “represents every member of the population” – they are intended to send a message to NATO member states who need to be occasionally reminded that the alliance they are a part of also flies the “pride” flag (here’s a photo of the “pride” flag alongside other formal flags proudly posted by Belgium at Nato; in 2021, Nato hosted a conference on “LGBTQ+ perspectives in the workplace”).

Under the Biden administration, the United States has become an anti-Christian force in the world. The U.S. State Department has added same-sex “marriage” to the 2022 Human Rights Report for the first time in order to pressure other countries – many of which rely on the U.S. for aid of various types – into changing their laws. This report is widely read and is considered by many in diplomatic circles to be the definitive review of the human rights records of the countries listed. As C-Fam also noted, the report and its accompanying recommendations are produced by the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor – and this pressure is backed by their foreign aid programs.

Recently, the formerly conservative commentator David Frum demanded to know why so many on the Right had lost their enthusiasm for American’s geopolitical dominance. The answer is simple: The Biden Administration isn’t fighting for the Stars and Stripes abroad. They’re fighting for the rainbow.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

