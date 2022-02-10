The Freedom Convoy will lead to Justin Trudeau’s resignation as Prime Minister. Here’s why

When spoiled teenagers get into trouble at work, they storm out, quit, and blame everyone else.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – We are now approaching two weeks of the Freedom Convoy’s presence in Ottawa, and the literal gridlock that has gripped the nation’s capital is mirrored by the political standstill taking place in the Canadian parliament.

The Conservatives have – finally – latched themselves onto a freedom-oriented approach and are lobbying with all their might for the Prime Minister get over his own “ego” and finally end the punitive, worthless, and unwarranted vaccine segregation mandates and emergency measures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as is to be expected, is repeating himself like a trained parrot, saying nothing but out of touch slogans about vaccines and science and swastikas to avoid the questions.

However, there is a mutiny brewing within the Liberal Party, and things are not going Trudeau’s way. So far two Liberal Members of Parliament (MPs) have broken ranks and accused the Prime Minister of dividing Canadians, using COVID as an excuse to put a wedge between people for political gain. Both MPs say they represent a growing faction in Trudeau’s own party.

In addition, the Toronto Star, which is colloquially called the Red Star for its left-wing editorial bent, published a cartoon today poking fun at Trudeau.

In a saner time, all newspapers would poke fun at all politicians, but we are not in a saner time. The Toronto paper never goes after Trudeau under any circumstances. Moreover, they are paid handsomely by Trudeau’s cronies for their service to the party – not Orwellian at all…

Rebel News chief Ezra Levant – perhaps one of the last honest and principled newsmen in Canada – caught this development and tweeted his insight.

When Trudeau’s lost the Toronto Star, his days are numbered. Expect a raft of loving stories about Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney. https://t.co/UwDvgvCUYU — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Levant smells blood in the water regarding Trudeau’s fate, and so do I. It might be sooner than we think that his fracturing government gives in to the truckers’ demands.

The founder of Rebel News released an epic Twitter thread last night, laying out his opinion on the protest standstill with Parliament, and he predicted a possible outcome, which seems probable, even likely.

1. I think I know how this trucker rebellion is going to end. Hear me out. pic.twitter.com/FPgKEyxus3 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Levant pointed out in his analysis that Trudeau’s usual tactic of calling everyone “racist sexist Nazis,” just doesn’t seem to be working.

“No-one believes it anymore, especially when everyone can see for themselves how happy and Canadian the crowd is,” he tweeted.

“They see thousands of Canadian flags but they hear Trudeau snarling about Nazi flags. Suddenly Trudeau looks old and out of touch.”

3. No-one believes it anymore, especially when everyone can see for themselves how happy and Canadian the crowd is. They see thousands of Canadian flags but they hear Trudeau snarling about Nazi flags. Suddenly Trudeau looks old and out of touch. pic.twitter.com/K0VzwBCmbL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Levant pointed out how Trudeau’s polling numbers are plummeting like Joe Biden’s approval rating. And the newsman rightly called into question the political wisdom of ordering a violent police action against the protesters.

9. That video is bad enough. But imagine going truck by truck, extracting men, women and children? Here’s a vid from the Coutts border crossing. What’s Trudeau going to do — shoot them? Policing doesn’t work when the bulk of citizens don’t consent. pic.twitter.com/Pv37mQ51XV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

In addition to the terrible optics, massively important border crossings are now log-jammed and international trade is at a standstill between Canada and the U.S. This will cost almost half a billion dollars per day in productivity. If Trudeau will not back down because of his own ego and resentment for Canadian working-class people, then what is the way out?

Levant thinks the solution will come from south of the border. He highlighted a video with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki where she fielded a question about the Canadian freedom movement from a reporter.

14. For all her flaws VP Psaki can control her emotions, unlike Trudeau and Butts. Trudeau thought demonizing truckers somehow made him look better, so he doused the fire with kerosene. Psaki was conciliatory and friendly. Why? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Levant is correct in saying that Psaki seemed “conciliatory” when talking about the truckers. Of course, she said some gobbledygook about vaccines protecting people from COVID, even though the jabs don’t stop transmission and wane within weeks or months of injection.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand with Canada's Truckers! Show Petition Text 75325 have signed the petition. Let's get to 80000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (2/7/2022):



Since launching our petition in support of the Freedom Convoy truckers less than one week ago, we've managed to obtain more than 65,000 signatures from freedom-loving people in every corner of the world!



This is an excellent show of support for the international cause of freedom from intrusive medical mandates, but Canada's truckers still find themselves a foremost target of their government, at both the federal and, now, local levels.



In fact, Mayor Jim Watson has even instituted an entirely unnecessary and politically-motivated "state of emergency" in Ottawa simply due to the truckers' presence there.



So if you haven't already, please SIGN this important petition, which calls on Prime Minister Trudeau and his pro-mandate allies to acknowledge the medical autonomy of working people by reversing course in the federal strategy to combat Covid.



If you have already signed this petition, please consider SHARING it on any of the following social media platforms by clicking on their respective links:



Click here to share on Gab



Click here to share on MeWe



Click here to share on Telegram



Click here to share on Twitter



Click here to share on Facebook





Thank you for being a voice for freedom and medical autonomy!







______________________________________________________________________________________________________________







Canadian truckers are fighting back against Justin Trudeau's Covid overreach and medical tyranny, and are giving people across the country -- and the world -- a new voice for freedom!



These truckers, like millions of other Canadians, have been subjected to unprecedented medical coercion, manipulation, and intimidation on behalf of Trudeau's liberal government, and, with their livelihoods on the line, they have risen to meet the moment by bringing their cause directly to Ottawa in the form of a massive Freedom Convoy!



But, unsurprisingly, they are still being met with resistance by extreme politicians who wish to exercise complete control over these truckers' -- and all Canadians' -- medical autonomy, which is why we're asking you to show your support for these brave, hardworking men and women by adding your name and your voice to their cause.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to back off these truckers, change course in his approach to Covid, and support the medical autonomy of the truckers and all working Canadians going forward.



Like millions of Canadian workers across the country, truckers are being required by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to get the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, or face a 14-day quarantine period if and when they cross the border into the United States to make their deliveries.



These truckers were categorized as "essential workers" (which they most certainly are) during the worst days of the Covid crisis, when lockdowns were the universal norm and millions of people were forced out of their jobs and offices. Even so, they remained on the job through it all, ensuring that essentials were available to people in every corner of the country, even when some businesses were shut down and strict rules were in place that made something as simple as grocery shopping a challenge for millions.



In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau went out of his way to compliment these men and women back in March of 2020, tweeting the following:



While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that - like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can.



In fact, But just yesterday, Trudeau went on the record at a press conference labeling these truckers everything from "racists" to "Nazis" in a simply stunning reversal from his earlier comments.



So why the sudden change in attitude from the Prime Minister?



Because, as it turns out, these truckers are refusing to sit idly by while their rights -- and the rights of millions of working Canadians -- remain under attack like never before, and they are standing up to Trudeau and challenging his government's radical medical tyranny head-on.



With their livelihoods on the line, these truckers decided it was time to take action.



This past weekend, the #FreedomConvoy led a 50-mile-long caravan of what's estimated to be thousands of truckers from across Canada to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where they staged a monumental demonstration to protest Trudeau's vaccination mandate.



In addition, truckers from across the United States (who are similarly fighting to preserve their own medical freedoms against a power-hungry federal government) also joined the Freedom Convoy to stand in solidarity with their neighbors to the north.



This massive, now-international movement to restore the individual rights of these truckers and all working people after nearly two years' worth of lockdowns, mandates, and vast government overreach and infringement is taking Ottawa -- and all of Canada -- by storm.



Look no further than the trucker's GoFundMe, which has raised $10 million in support of their cause -- more than what was raised by either of Canada's two major political parties during the last financial quarter of 2021.



The grassroots are clearly on their side (and the side of freedom), but even so, Trudeau remains unmoved...



He has dismissed the truckers and their supporters as a "small fringe," and has even accused the organizers of the Freedom Convoy and its participants of holding "unacceptable views."

But Justin Trudeau is wrong: These hardworking men and women are not racists or Nazis, and they are certainly not a fringe group -- they are patriotic, freedom-loving Canadians who refuse to stand down when being faced with egregious medical tyranny on the federal government's part, and who are using their constitutional right(s) to freedom of speech and expression to be a unified voice for millions of others faced with similar medical mandates.



And they need our support.



So please, take a few minutes now to SIGN and SHARE this important petition asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse course by supporting these truckers (and all working Canadians) by abandoning intrusive, unconstitutional vaccination mandates for working people going forward.



This petition will be delivered, in person, to both Prime Minister Trudeau and the leaders of the Freedom Convoy.



Let's show Justin Trudeau, once and for all, that the desire to live and work freely is not just limited to a "small fringe," but rather the inherent right of ALL Canadians and their millions of backers from across the globe -- including YOU!



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canada’s trucker convoy has shown the world it’s possible to push back against COVID tyranny': https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadas-trucker-convoy-has-shown-the-world-its-possible-to-push-back-against-covid-tyranny/



**Photo Credit: YouTube (screenshot) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

However, Psaki could have echoed the leftist nonsense about the truckers, calling their movement an “insurrection” or “occupation.” She could have easily called them white supremacists if she wanted to. It would not be out of step with leftist operating procedure. So why not?

The Rebel chief opined that a similar movement arising in the U.S. would be a political disaster.

“Visual proof of Biden’s economic failure on TV every night. Alienating working class voters Biden needs so desperately this November.”

16. Imagine what a trucker rebellion would do in the U.S. Supply chain mess. Inflation. Unemployment. Visual proof of Biden’s economic failure on TV every night. Alienating working class voters Biden needs so desperately this November. Trudeau’s mess is creeping over the bridge. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

Even Democrat states are responding to the Freedom Convoy pressure, Levant believes, with many more states coming out and lifting mask mandates, “looking for a graceful exit for Fauci.”

“Biden doesn’t need this staring contest,” he wrote.

Levant’s final prediction is that Biden will get the CDC to announce that “the Science has evolved again,” and for some reason truckers don’t need to be vaccinated. This would make Biden look like he saved the day and jobs. And at no point has the Biden admin demonized truckers; this is objectively a smart move.

“But all cross-border trucks do round trips. So if Biden ends the vaccine mandate, Trudeau has to, as well,” Levant tweeted.

26. To save the U.S. economy from a trucker rebellion, Joe Biden will lift his trucker vaccine mandate. Trudeau will have to follow, though he will be so enraged he’ll probably punch through the drywall. I can’t see much further into the future than that. What do you think? — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 10, 2022

With this prediction, I believe Ezra Levant has offered the most measured and reasonable prediction about what could happen. If anyone understands the inner workings of Parliament, it is he. Levant may very well have the most cunning political mind in Canadian media.

That said, I would like to offer a further prediction: I believe Trudeau will resign.

Trudeau is psychologically an adolescent and a man who seems to lack integrity. He has a temper, he has a huge ego, and he has no humility. How will a man of such weak character recover from having to cede to a group of blue-collar truckers after staking his entire political legacy on demonizing and destroying them?

He is facing a mutiny within his party, and the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP)–Canada’s socialists–has just flip-flopped on his support for Trudeau.

Jagmeet Singh is now calling for an “exit” from the pandemic. This means that everyone in Ottawa knows that Trudeau’s days are numbered, and that attaching oneself to him is a losing proposition.

For all we know, we Canadians could be going to the polls within days. If the NDP joins the Conservatives in a non-confidence vote, that would force a snap election. There is no way that Trudeau would win an election if called right now, and his party, the media, and his friendly opposition all know it.

This means he will be on board with a vote of non confidence against Libs, which would lead to a snap election. Conservatives will win in a landslide, NDP will become official opposition https://t.co/yGD1uxssNh — Kennedy Hall holds unacceptable views (@kennedyhall) February 10, 2022

Trudeau is a spoiled teenager, and he treats his office like a part-time job. What do spoiled teenagers do when their feelings are hurt, and they get into trouble at work? They storm out, quit, and blame everyone else.

Leaving, he would say something like: “I have worked hard for Canadians, but a far-right element has taken over, and I am concerned about the state of our democracy. As such I will give someone else a chance who has fresh eyes, and I will continue to fight for the rights of Canadians who are terrified of the racist and sexist movement taking place in our country. Therefore, I will be working with the World Economic Forum to….” You get the point.

I might be wrong, but I don’t see another way out.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











