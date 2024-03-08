Biden’s State of the Union made it clear that abortion is central to his 2024 campaign

Abortion was a key focus of President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Thursday night. Indeed, he has made it the centerpiece of his 2024 campaign, in defiance of his previous claim that he's not 'big on abortion.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a speech last June, President Joe Biden attempted to strike a nuanced tone on the practice of killing children in the womb. “I’m a practicing Catholic,” he lied glibly. “I’m not big on abortion. But guess what? Roe v. Wade got it right.” From there, Biden went on to make a series of claims nearly as incoherent as the 1973 Roe ruling itself.

“Roe v. Wade cut in a place where the vast majority of religions have reached agreement,” he claimed. According to Biden, during “the first three months, or thereabouts, in all major religions,” the decision to abort an unborn child is a personal one. “Next three months is between a woman and her doctor. The last three months have to be negotiated, because you can’t – unless you are in a position where your physical health is at stake – you can’t do it.”

Biden’s abortion framework – which he appears to have invented on the fly – is not, in fact, supported by any major religion, most notably Christianity, which Biden absurdly claims to practice. In fact, not even the Democratic Party agrees with the president’s position. According to abortion activists and their allies, abortion must be legal throughout all nine months of pregnancy, on demand, for any reason at all – not only when “your physical health is at stake.”

In defiance of his claim not to be “big on abortion,” Biden is making it the centerpiece of his 2024 campaign. Among the guests he invited to this week’s State of the Union Address was Kate Cox, a Texas mother who left the state to procure an abortion at twenty weeks after her unborn child was diagnosed with Trisomy 18. Cox’s life was not in danger. The necessity of eugenic abortions has become a key Democratic talking point, as if it is simply a given that such children should be dispensed with.

If the media were not colluding with the Democrats on abortion, someone might ask Biden, or Kamala Harris, or any of the other abortion politicians these questions: Why is abortion justified at any stage simply because a child is disabled? Why has ableism become a fundamental part of the progressive worldview? What message does this send to those who live with disabilities? None of those questions, of course, will be asked. The media operates on the assumption that the abortion industry’s premises are correct and proceeds from that basis.

As expected, abortion was a key focus of Biden’s State of the Union Address. “In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court majority wrote ‘Women are not without electoral or political power.’ No kidding,” Biden declaimed. “Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America. But they found out when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and we’ll win again in 2024.”

He ended the feticide portion of his speech with a promise: “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.” This got cheers from the Democrats – many of the female legislators, without any sense of irony whatsoever, wore white to symbolize their support for abortion. It was an inappropriate choice in every way; some version of Lady Gaga’s infamous “meat dress” would have been more apt.

Leonard Cohen once trenchantly observed that there is no decent place to stand during a massacre. Biden and the Democrats do not agree. They have decided to use a pile of tiny corpses as a bully pulpit from which to campaign for “decency” and the salvation of democracy. It is a carnivorous campaign, and deliberately so – the antithesis of all that America once stood for.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

