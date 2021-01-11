The vilification and purge is not so much about Trump as it is about you

January 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Joe Biden has compared Trump supporters to Nazis. Nancy Pelosi — besides trying to wrestle the nuclear football from President Trump — has declared those concerned with the election fraud to be racists. And Big Tech has taken cancel culture to a whole new level. The bottom line is: they are coming after you!

Former Vice President Joe Biden recently compared those who challenge the 2020 presidential election results to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda.

This is a sickening accusation. As the head of the Berlin Nazi Party, Joseph Goebbels facilitated the deportation of 60,000 of Berlin’s Jews, nearly all of whom were murdered, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Biden is fomenting hatred against Americans who value democracy and free elections. Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have both faced blistering criticism, as well as calls to resign, from Democrats (and the media) over their electoral vote challenges. This despite the fact that Democrats have objected to electoral votes after every Republican presidential victory since 2001.

And if that wasn’t enough, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said those who are concerned about voter fraud are racists! I kid you not. Speaking on January 6th, the Feast of the Epiphany, she said:

I thought it was going to be an epiphany for those who were in opposition of our democracy to see the light. Instead, it was an epiphany for the world to see that there are people in our country, led by this president, for the moment, who have chosen their Whiteness over democracy. That’s what this is about.

Pelosi is so extreme in her views, and so pompous and self-righteous, she actually spoke with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, about “available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.” The New York Times reports that in a letter to her Democrat colleagues Friday, Speaker Pelosi said, “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

According to the Times, Pentagon officials told her, “Mr. Trump is still the commander in chief; unless he is removed, the military is bound to follow his lawful orders. While military officials can refuse to carry out orders they view as illegal — or slow the process by sending those orders for careful legal review — they cannot remove the president from the chain of command. That would amount to a military coup.”

Since she was unable to compel Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare Trump incapable of governing, Speaker Pelosi will be leading the charge for another attempt to impeach President Trump a mere 9 days before the inauguration.

Why do all this for nine days? Why waste all this time? Why foment such hatred in an already divided nation?

What you’ve got to realize, my friends, is that this is about you — not President Trump.

Yes, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram all scandalously banned the sitting president of the United States. Stripe, which is a payment processor, also is no longer allowing donations to the Trump campaign to be processed. But look at what else is happening. Many other conservatives have also been banned on Twitter and Facebook. Parler, the new freedom-preserving platform, was just put offline as Amazon servers refused to host them. Moreover, Buffer — a social media posting giant — just canceled services to us here at LifeSiteNews. And the alternative scheduling platform we switched over to just two days ago has canceled us, too.

Again, this is not about Donald Trump. This is about you.

What do the leftists most care about? Is it really about the poor, is it really about the environment? Absolutely not! Just look at Biden with his posh billionaire lifestyle while he was supposed to be on a politicians salary for his whole life. And look at Bill Gates with his flying over 200,000 miles in one year, making him one of the biggest polluters on the planet. But one thing they are ready to set aside everything for is for their sacred right of abortion. Instead of admitting the overwhelming evidence of illegal activity done by Planned Parenthood to sell aborted baby body parts, then California Attorney General Kamala Harris attacked the reporter who exposed the truth about it all, David Daleiden!

Just watch what happens to the demonstrators that went to the U.S. Capitol Wednesday to protest. We were on the ground with three reporters. We have film and evidence of the peacefulness of the massive rally. Here is the testimony of Gualberto Garcia Jones, one of our reporters on the ground:

As I covered today’s events in person in Washington, D.C., I saw a portrait of middle America: overwhelmingly Christian, but racially diverse, with people of every age group and from every corner of the country. Yes, people were upset at the blatant voter fraud and election law abuse that happened under the cover of COVID-19. Yes, people understood that the majority of the GOP was not going to back Trump in his demands (after all, Trump was elected precisely because he had the spine most GOP politicians lack). Yes, there were young men and women who looked like they wouldn’t much mind a brawl with Antifa. But I did not see a single Trump supporter calling for chaos and mayhem like we witnessed with BLM all this summer. What I saw was a lot of people who love God and love their country. And the vast, vast majority of them truly were overwhelmingly peaceful.

When it comes to the breach of the Capitol building, yes, there was obviously violence there. But how much of that violence was instigated by bad actors posing as Trump supporters? Surely, as video evidence attests, there was some of that.

We at LifeSite have condemned that violence — as has, by the way, President Trump! Those who hurt police officers, and the tragedy of the death of one police officer, must be punished.

However, after the initial breach was made, video evidence is also clear that many people walked in peacefully. They took pictures just like tourists, they prayed, some consecrated the halls of Congress to our Lord. They sang, they prayed.

Cell phone companies are now handing over to authorities the data of private citizens who were in the Capitol building. They may all face massive prosecution.

What is this all about? Why impeach Trump with only nine days left? Why go after the peaceful, no-harm intending protestors who went into the Capitol just as so many sit-in protestors have done in the Capitol for decades? What makes these protestors so different?

It is about crushing any questioning of the power of the left.

As that same reporter on the ground for LifeSite, Gualberto Garcia Jones, who is also the Vice President of LifeSiteNews, said in his report:

LifeSiteNews reports on matters of life, faith, family, and culture. Since 1973, the United States has lived under a deformed law that dehumanized an entire segment of humanity and has resulted in at least 60 million dead babies. Let that number sink in. More recently, unelected judges have decided that the fundamental reality of biologically determined gender is unlawful. Just this week, Democrats in the House of Representatives banned the use of terms such as mother and father, son and daughter. LifeSiteNews has never condoned political violence in any way — indeed, the whole pro-life movement is an anti-violence movement, opposing violence committed against defenseless humans — but we also realize we cannot be blind to the terrible legal, political, and cultural damage that has been and continues to be perpetrated by the radical left. Theirs is a totalitarian mindset which allows no dialogue, no debate, no law, and no order.