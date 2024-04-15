Bill Maher reveals the grim truth of what pro-abortion leftists really think

In a now viral clip, Bill Maher admitted abortion is murder but said it was 'okay' because there are 'eight billion people in the world.' These remarkably honest comments demonstrate the grisly logic of the pro-abortion position.

(LifeSiteNews) — A video of Bill Maher’s recent comments on abortion has gone viral, and it’s fascinating because Maher is honest and tells us what abortion advocates really feel and think.

First, he recognizes that “abortion is murder.” Abortion is murder. It is the murder of an innocent human being made in the image and likeness of God.

Second, he recognizes that the only credible position against abortion is to oppose all abortions. This is because every baby is equally loved by God and of equal value in the sight of God. It doesn’t matter whether the unborn baby is one minute, eight weeks, or eight months old. It doesn’t matter how they were conceived. All human beings are of equal value. They all deserve to be protected.

Third, he admits that the pro-abortion lobby are lying when they accuse pro-lifers of “hating women.” He frankly acknowledges that the left just “made it up.” He recognizes that pro-lifers “don’t hate women” and are just people who want to stop babies being murdered.

Fourth, he admits that people who support abortion know that it’s murder and they are “okay with it.” They know perfectly well that they are killing babies, and they are fine with that. They think there are more important things than loving and protecting human life. They think that “sexual liberation” is more important than protecting babies, or that keeping mothers working to produce wealth for others is more important than love.

Fifth, he acknowledges that the population control agenda is another major reason why they kill babies on an industrial scale. Maher justifies the murder of babies on the basis that “there are eight billion people in the world.”

LifeSiteNews will never stop exposing the globalist depopulation agenda. Leading globalists want to reduce the world population down to one billion. To achieve this task, they will need to kill billions of babies – and adults, too – in every part of the world.

Bill Maher’s comments show just how much influence advocacy for the fake population crisis has on increasing support for the abortion agenda.

In fact, he reveals the coldheartedness, cruelty, and callousness of those who support abortion. Speaking of the murdered babies, he says, “We won’t miss you.”

They don’t have any feelings for their victims because their hearts are hardened and they are far from the love of God.

But we will never forget the more than one billion babies who have already been killed by abortion. We miss them, we honor them, we fight for them.

Maher’s truthful statements can held provide us with a framework for fighting back.

First, we must always tell the truth that abortion is murder, and never be tempted to soften our language.

Second, we must oppose all abortions and never exclude any group from our love and protection, whether based on age or the circumstances of their conception.

Third, we must never change our behavior or speech based on abortion lobby lies. They know that we don’t “hate women.” We must treat their lies with the contempt that they deserve.

Fourth, we must never stop exposing the globalist plot to depopulate the world by means of abortion and euthanasia. They want to kill us, and they want to kill our children and grandchildren. We mustn’t have any illusions about this, and we must fight them until we win.

Fifth, we must love all our fellow human beings without exception. To do this we must draw close to God, who is the source of all love.

The evil in the world is overwhelming, but nothing is too powerful for God, who has already overcome all suffering and death.

May God bless you and grant us the victory!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











