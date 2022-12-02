Bill proposed in Colombia to euthanize sick, disabled children as young as 6

A bill introduced by Liberal party congressman Juan Carlos Losada proposed, among other things, that children ages six and older who have 'a serious and incurable illness or bodily injury that causes intense physical or mental suffering' can be killed.

(LifeSiteNews) — I sometimes find it hard to believe that child euthanasia has become a debatable topic. As I noted in First Things two years ago, child euthanasia has come to the Netherlands, with primary concerns around the practice being shielding doctors from prosecution rather than the protection of helpless infants. In Canada’s creeping killing regime, the Quebec College of Physicians is advocating not only for MAiD for “mature minors,” but also for infants below the age of one suffering from severe disability or judged to be otherwise unworthy of life by adults—a position that they doubled down on when they received backlash.

Now, child euthanasia has come up in Colombia, where a bill introduced by Liberal party congressman Juan Carlos Losada proposed, among other things, that children ages six and older who have “a serious and incurable illness or bodily injury that causes intense physical or mental suffering” can be killed—or, put more euphemistically, can be eligible for a “medically assisted death.” It is important when discussing these things that we emphasize what is actually meant here: a “medically assisted death,” in this context, is a doctor killing a child via lethal injection.

The bill doesn’t start at the top of the slippery slope—it begins at the bottom, emphasizing that “it’s not necessary, nor will it be required, to prove the existence of a terminal illness or a medical prognosis of imminent death.” This means that children who are not dying can be killed because adults decide that their lives are not worth living. If passed, it would mean that children who are not dying will be killed for a variety of reasons—and that those suffering disabilities that others deem unbearable will likely be among the victims.

As reported by the Catholic News Agency, the Pro-Life Caucus of Colombia’s Congress is stridently opposing the legislation, with debate on the bill beginning on November 29. The Pro-Life Caucus, which has more than sixty members, called it “a new attack against the Colombian family” and on Twitter expressed their “total disagreement with the aim of legalizing euthanasia for children in our country, even more so without the consent of their parents and in cases in which the disease is not in a terminal phase.” The proposed law, they pointed out, contains “provisions that ignore the State’s responsibility to provide, as a priority and in a timely manner, the care required by minors.”

The Pro-Life Caucus stated further: “We reject the law’s assumption that a 6-year-old child can have the necessary maturity to decide on his death” and that “the only requirement is that he suffer from a serious and incurable illness such as depression, diabetes, blindness, or the loss of an extremity…Colombia is pro-life, and this caucus will defend life and the family in the face of this new attack.”

Taking aim at the government of left-wing President Gustavo Petro, who has been in office for four months, they noted that “it’s inconsistent that in the government that seeks to make Colombia a ‘World Power for Life,’ there are congressmen who find it cheaper to end the lives of patients than to take away their pain…The Government of Change cannot mean the change towards the culture of death.”

To be clear, this would be an expansion of Colombia’s existing euthanasia regime. In 2017, a Colombian court ordered the Department of Health and Social Protection to “guarantee the right to death worthy of children and adolescents,” resulting in Resolution 825 with permitted euthanasia for children over 6, with children between the ages of 7 and 12 permitted euthanasia with parental approval and children between 12 and 14 allowed even if one parent disagrees. After age 14, parents cannot stop children from receiving doctor-administered suicide. As of 2019, one doctor claimed he “provided euthanasia” to nearly 400 people, including more than 30 children.

If it is not stopped, we will soon see children euthanized not only in Colombia, but in Canada. Activists are pushing for it. Politicians—pro-life or not—must step in. If they cannot oppose this, they cannot oppose anything.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

