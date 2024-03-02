Birth rates are hitting record lows across the West, and radical pro-abortion policies are to blame

The truth is that there is not a shortage of babies. The truth is that we are killing them in abortion, the most horrifying human rights crisis in all of history.

(LifeSiteNews) — As I wrote last week, abortion activists are making a massive push to establish the “right” to kill babies in the womb throughout all nine months of pregnancy in law. In the U.S., Joe Biden is making feticide a central issue of the 2024 presidential campaign, with Vice President Kamala Harris heading across the country on an “abortion tour” to whip up voters. In the U.K., there is a push to decriminalize abortion entirely; in France, the Senate just voted to put abortion in the French Constitution.

Consider that in the context of a seemingly never-ending stream of headlines warning that nearly every modern society is facing a pressing problem: not enough babies. Here’s a sampling of recent headlines – and these are just the ones I’ve seen scrolling through my newsfeeds:

Global News: “Canada’s fertility rate has hit its lowest level in recorded history.”

Fox News: “Spain’s birth rate drops to the lowest level since records began over 80 years ago,” with the birthrate dropping 25% in the last decade alone.

The New York Post: “US births continue to decline as nearly half of women under 45 are childless,” with a drop from nearly 55% in the previous four-year period.

The Guardian: “Birthrate in UK falls to record low as campaigners say ‘procreation a luxury.”

The Guardian: “Births in Japan hit record low as government warns crisis at ‘critical state.’”

And another: “South Korea’s fertility rate sinks to record low despite $270bn in incentives.” Headlines from other outlets referred to South Korea’s “extinction fears.”

The Deccan Herald: “Singapore faces shrinking population as total fertility rate falls below 1% for first time.”

The Financial Times: “The troubling decline in the global fertility rate.”

In short, Paul R. Ehrlich’s ludicrous, anti-human 1968 bestseller The Population Bomb was precisely wrong – what we are facing is a depopulation bomb and a host of related crises. We are not having enough children to support our welfare states; in countries like Canada, this means a faltering healthcare system and increasing pressure on the very old and very sick to “choose” euthanasia. Even China, which forcibly sterilized untold numbers of women and forcibly aborted tens of millions of babies, is now desperately trying to push pro-natal policies and is essentially begging women to have children as the demographic cliff looms.

None of this, however, has prompted politicians to note one of the obvious reasons for this: abortion. French President Emmanuel Macron is the best example of this schizophrenia. On one hand, he is touting “demographic rearmament” and pushing pro-natal policies to encourage women to have more babies; on the other hand, he led the charge to put abortion in the French constitution. You may remember that Macron is also the man who mocked the idea that women would even want big families, stating: “One of the critical issues of African demography is that this is not chosen fertility. I always say: ‘Present me the woman who decided, being perfectly educated, to have seven, eight, or nine children.” Macron himself has no children.

There are more than 200,000 abortions every year in France. There are 100,000 abortions every year in Canada; around 800,000 annually in the US; 90,000 in Spain; 30,000 in South Korea; 120,000 in Japan; 4,000 in Singapore. According to the Guttmacher Institute, there are approximately 73 million abortions every year worldwide. The truth is that there is not a shortage of babies. The truth is that we are killing them in the most horrifying human rights crisis in all of history. Pro-natalism is a sick joke if at the same time, you are championing the “right” to dismember babies in the womb. If our societies wish to survive, we will have to have a serious discussion about abortion.

Societies which kill their own children are destroying their own futures—and the sad, awful fact is that they do not deserve them.

