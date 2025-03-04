Bishop Strickland: Cardinals should select the holiest man as the next pope

Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is Bishop Joseph Strickland. We discussed the need for a faithful Catholic pope to be elected at the next papal conclave.

I opened the episode by asking Strickland about his message for the College of Cardinals as they prepare for the next conclave, noting that it seems imminent that the next papal conclave is months, if not weeks, away, given Pope Francis’s recent health struggles.

Strickland first reminded listeners to continue praying for Pope Francis’s health and eternal salvation. Then the bishop emphasized that several cardinals who will be tasked with electing the next pope have clearly contradicted the faith.

“We have to be realistic. We have to be reasonable and just embrace the reality that we face in the world today and in the Church. Cardinals have spoken very clearly, making statements that are not [the] orthodox Catholic faith,” the bishop said.

Then Strickland stressed the major burden and responsibility the cardinals would have to undertake in voting for the successor of St. Peter.

“I believe we are obligated to be very aware of, prayerfully encouraging and … speaking up to the cardinals who will have that tremendous burden and responsibility as the papacy is a tremendous burden and responsibility,” His Excellency said. “Those who [have chosen] the pope through the ages have carried a weight on their shoulders, that if you really think for a moment about what they are doing, choosing the successor of St. Peter, it has to be taken very seriously.”

Strickland then highlighted how the cardinals shouldn’t necessarily pick the most intelligent man but should elect the holiest man as the next pope.

“Certainly, we need a man who is intelligent, a man who has great abilities like some of the popes we’ve seen through the ages,” the bishop said. “But holiness is the greatest gift that they should have.”

“If we look to St. Peter, he was a simple fisherman,” he added.

A bit later, I jumped in to note that while the cardinals are aided by the Holy Spirit, the Holy Spirit doesn’t ultimately select the Pontiff, so we’re not guaranteed a holy pope. Strickland agreed.

“Absolutely, there’s no guarantee, and you can look through history. There were many popes that failed in that call to holiness of really being a Vicar of Christ and were caught up in that sinful world that we’re all caught up in at times,” he said.

“Hopefully, the cardinals are already men of prayer who are praying for the Holy Spirit to guide them,” he added. “But there’s no guarantee, and it is their free choice.”

