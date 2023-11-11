Bishop Strickland reacts to removal by Pope Francis: ‘I feel very much at peace’

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) –– Early this morning, the Vatican released the shocking news that Pope Francis has “relieved” Bishop Joseph Strickland of his position as bishop of the Diocese of Tyler.

READ: BREAKING: Pope Francis personally removes America’s Bishop Joseph Strickland

Knowing that Bishop Strickland is up very early, I ventured to give him a call moments after the news came down that Pope Francis had removed him. But he answered, obviously awake already. Noon, Rome time, is when he was removed but for him that translates into 5 a.m. in Texas.

I’m interviewing him later today, but I wanted to give you a little of His Excellency’s first reaction. I was awkward, speechless, and at a loss for what to say other than telling this great man of the love and thanks that the faithful have for his heroic witness to Christ and His unchanging Truth.

Bishop Strickland started with a prayer before we spoke, then he let me know said he was a little dazed but at peace. Here is a snippet of our conversation which will continue in our interview later today.

Bishop Strickland said:

I stand by all the things that were listed as complaints against me. I know I didn’t implement Traditionis Custodes [the Pope Francis decree restricting the Traditional Latin Mass] because I can’t starve out part of my flock.” He added, “I’d do it the same way again. I feel very much at peace in the Lord and the Truth that He died for.

Stay tuned to LifeSiteNews.com today for more as this story develops.

