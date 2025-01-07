Bishop who survived communism weighs in on Pope Francis

Archbishop Jan Pavel Lenga is a former bishop in Kazakhstan known for his outspoken criticism of Pope Francis and the direction of the Catholic Church. Tonight we take a deep dive into his early life under communism and his rise through the Church hierarchy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Jan Pawel Lenga is a former bishop in Kazakhstan known for his outspoken criticism of Pope Francis and the direction of the Catholic Church.

Tonight we take a deep dive into his early life under communism, his secret ordination as a priest, and his rise through the Church hierarchy.

Lenga has fearlessly denounced modern ideologies, clergy complacency, and deviations from Catholic tradition. Lenga is a staunch defender of Apostolic Catholicism, unafraid in the pursuit of truth.

A short time ago, I did a video on the life and career of Bishop René Henry Gracida – the 101-year-old former bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas – and his controversial views on whether Francis really is the pope and what happened with Benedict XVI’s resignation.

This is a part of a debate which LifeSiteNews has been hosting over the last few months asking the question, “Is Francis really the pope?”

We’ve had some really outstanding articles published on both sides of the question. The standard of argumentation has been really high. And we’re going to let this debate continue.

We’re going to let it continue because, as I said in my Rome Life Forum conference a few months ago, the Church is Christ’s. I know that the truth of Christ will come out. I believe that reasoned, prayerful debate on the matter is an aid to arriving at that truth.

Back to Lenga. Some of you will have heard about Lenga before, not least on LifeSiteNews – but there’s a ton of material you may not have heard, which he has put out only in Polish. I’m going to share some of that with you today.

