‘Blasphemous’: Christians condemn Amazon’s new ‘Holy Spirit’ Ouija board

(LifeSiteNews) — Amazon is playing with hellfire by promoting a recently released product: the “Holy Spirit” Ouija board.

In 2022, Amazon began selling this horrendous new product, created by an obscure online website called Holy Spirit Games. The object, marketed by Amazon as the “Holy Spirit Board,” is a “Christian Religious Talking Board for Seance with Planchette.” The manufacturer claims their product will allow Christ-loving individuals to get in contact with Jesus directly, by providing them with “a fool-proof way of understanding the Lord’s will.”

“GET THE ANSWERS YOU NEED!” the product description on Amazon reads. “The Holy Spirit Board can answer all of life’s most important questions, straight from the man [sic] himself!”

In case potential customers are concerned that this “Christian” game seems strikingly similar to the occult Ouija boards used to contact demons, Amazon provides a not very comforting assurance.

“Unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety,” it states.

The Holy Spirit Games website claims that this is the “new way to pray” that provides a “direct line to Jesus Christ.”

“Holy Spirit Games presents: The Holy Spirit Board!” the website reads. “A new way to pray! With other spirit boards, you have to worry about ghosts and demons haunting you and your family, but with the Holy Spirit Board, you only have a direct line to Jesus Christ himself.”

“Let’s face it, we all pray to Jesus but sometimes the message he sends us isn’t so clear,” it continues. “Now, you have a fool-proof way of understanding the Lord’s will right in the palm of your hand.”

In an advertisement by the Holy Spirit Games’ YouTube channel, one supposed buyer urges all Christians to consider purchasing the product in order to “reignite” their faith.

“If you call yourself a Christian, listen up,” he says. “I’ve been a Christian my whole life and talking to Jesus is really nothing new to me. My faith is what guides me to do the right thing and be a better person. But the problem is, the Lord’s messages weren’t always clear. And that was until I discovered the Holy Spirit Board.”

“Now immediately I put my hand on the cross,” he continued, his testimony becoming more alarming. “I could feel Jesus coming inside me and feeding me with His wisdom. Now His messages are super clear every day, and I can understand it in plain English. I just want to say like thank you to Holy Spirit Games for bringing me the Holy Spirit Board and reigniting my faith.”

Despite the manufacturer’s targeting of Christians, the Church is and always has been extremely explicit in its teachings against magic and the occult, including the use of Ouija boards or any other means by which to communicate with the so-called spirit world, all of which are absolutely forbidden.

“All practices of magic or sorcery, by which one attempts to tame occult powers, so as to place them at one’s service and have a supernatural power over others – even if this were for the sake of restoring their health – are gravely contrary to the virtue of religion,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states in paragraph 2117.

“These practices are even more to be condemned when accompanied by the intention of harming someone, or when they have recourse to the intervention of demons,” it continues. “Wearing charms is also reprehensible. Spiritism often implies divination or magical practices; the Church for her part warns the faithful against it. Recourse to so-called traditional cures does not justify either the invocation of evil powers or the exploitation of another’s credulity.”

Holy Scripture is clear about the use of divination or witchcraft, expressly barring their use among the faithful.

“Let no one be found among you who sacrifices his son or daughter in the fire, who practices divination or sorcery, interprets omens, engages in witchcraft, or casts spells, or who is a medium or spiritist or who consults the dead,” states Deuteronomy 18:10-12 (NIV).

“Anyone who does these things is detestable to the Lord,” it adds.

Since they began selling this item, Amazon has received considerable backlash over the product, with angry Christians filling the customer review section to vent

“Blasphemous,” one individual commented.

“This is pure evil and is just a Ouija board in disguise,” stated another.

“Any Christian knows you don’t need a cheap gimmick to communicate with our Lord. This will do nothing but subject your home to evil. Shame on Amazon for allowing these products to be marketed and sold on its platform. I did not nor would I ever recommend that anyone buy this product!”

While Amazon’s promotion of the demonic is not new, with their shelves stocked full of regular Ouija boards, the danger in this new product is that it markets a very real, spiritual danger to those who may not realize its sinister purposes.

As stated in the preamble to a petition put out by the Tradition, Family, Property (TFP) movement against the sale of such a product, “this particular spirit board is much worse than the others. It invites users to perform seances (Satanic rituals) in the name of Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit!”

