BLM activist, outed for posing as black, organized rally against law to protect black babies

September 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Many of you will remember the story of Rachel Dolezal, a college professor and president of her local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), who was outed as being a white woman. Despite a general outcry, Dolezal didn’t back down once she was caught, insisting that despite having no non-European ancestry, she self-identifies as black. If a biological man can identify as a woman, after all, why can’t a white woman identify as a black woman after shading her skin a few tones darker?

After the general mockery came the think pieces discussing whether “transracialism” was a valid concept. Many major newspapers covered the idea (with pushback from black activists.) Many pointed out that the similarity of transracialism to transgenderism was inescapable. If a man could identify as a woman simply because he claimed he felt like a woman and experienced life as a woman (despite the fact that, as a man, he could not possibly know what a woman feels like or how she experiences life), why could the same not apply to people of different races?

As the race wars heat up and the cultural capital of being non-white rises amongst the woke, Dolezal appears to have been an inspiration to some. On September 18, the Indianapolis Star dropped a bombshell: Satchuel Cole, “a highly visible community leader advocating for racial and social justice in Indiana,” turns out not to be the black person that she claimed she was. She is, in fact, a white person who pretended to be Black to increase her credibility in the progressive community. “I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white,” she admitted in a weird apology.

Cole, who was also prominent in the LGBTQ community (and has served as a Grand Marshall at the Pride Parade), explained on her Facebook page that she was not who she’d claimed to be after an article outing her as white: “Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about…I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends and the work that I held so dear.”

Cole’s long-running blackface may bring political retribution but, like Ralph Northam, her repulsive support for abortion rights may secure her a get-out-of-jail-free card. Secular Pro-Life noted that in April 2016, Cole was the organizer of a rally to protest against Indiana’s prenatal non-discrimination law. The law was designed to protect pre-born children from discrimination, banning abortion on the basis of race, sex, and disability (all of which are frequently-cited motives for abortion.) “Support for race-based abortions is inherently racist,” Secular Pro-Life observed, “a criticism Cole deftly avoided by claiming to be Black.”

That was a morally bankrupt excuse for opposing protections for non-white babies in the womb before we found out that Cole was a liar, of course. But now we know that she was not who she said she was. As Secular Pro-Life succinctly put it: “The 2020 news cycle moves quickly, and there [are] a ton of big stories in the abortion sphere right now, so I feel this bears repeating: A white abortion advocate pretended to be Black, while organizing a rally against a law that would protect Black babies.”

That particular aspect of this story won’t get much traction in the media; the hypocrisy is simply too eye-watering. The Star news article only notes Cole’s involvement in a “rally for women’s rights” in the caption of a photo, not even in the article itself. Indiana’s pro-life law, unfortunately, was stuck down in 2019 by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court declined to rule on the anti-discrimination portion of the law. Clarence Thomas, the Court’s only African American justice, warned that eventually, the issue would have to be dealt with:

Enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion based solely on the race, sex, or disability of an unborn child, as Planned Parenthood advocates, would constitutionalize the views of the 20th-century eugenics movement. In other contexts, the Court has been zealous in vindicating the rights of people even potentially subjected to race, sex, and disability discrimination…Given the potential for abortion to become a tool of eugenic manipulation, the court will soon need to confront the constitutionality of laws like Indiana's.

In the meantime, when you read the latest round of race war news, remember this: A white activist posing as a Black Lives Matter activist campaigned against a law protecting pre-born black babies in the womb from a gruesome death. Margaret Sanger—and the alt-right movement--would be proud.

