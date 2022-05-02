Is actress Megan Fox possessed by Satan?

(LifeSiteNews) – Actress Megan Fox admitted in a recent interview with Glamour UK that she and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly “consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes.”

Megan Fox assures us that she only drinks human🩸blood for “ritual purposes”. No matter how she looks on the outside, she has made her soul ugly. I hope she finds the blood of Jesus to cleanse her 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/ZZMpGqwsfm — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) April 27, 2022

In case you are wondering what precisely a Machine Gun Kelly is, apparently he is a musician of some sort.

At any rate, Megan Fox was at one time arguably the most famous “pin up girl” of a generation, which is to say she made a career out of tempting men – both young and old – into vice while at the same time contributing to the body dysmorphia of misguided teen girls.

For this reason, I suggest not looking her up as I am not sure if there exists a modest image of her on the entire internet.

Like many Hollywood starlets, she seems to have found a way to reinvigorate her career by embracing some form of ritual demonism. What else could drinking “human blood… for ritual purposes” be other than a type of demonic ritual?

She follows in the footsteps of Madonna (who has dragged Our Lady’s title through the mud), Lady Gaga, and others who keep themselves relevant after their initial sexual appeal has worn off. Like the others, Fox has ensured her face has become mostly plastic while at the same time promoting what is ultimately diabolism.

However, Megan Fox has a sketchy religious past and has admitted to things that suggest she may be – even for a long time – possessed or oppressed by actual demons.

Fox the Charismatic Pentecostal

In a series of interviews over the past few years, Fox spoke of growing up a Charismatic Pentecostal Christian, and that she had “spoken in tongues” since the age of eight.



In her interviews, she relayed some striking information about her spiritual past in the Pentecostal setting. Before I continue, it is worth nothing that her experience should not be an indictment of the Charismatic movement per se, as that would be unfair. However, by her testimony, she admitted to activities that are not only common in some Charismatic settings, but that also present grave spiritual dangers.

Magic, Santeria, Speaking in Tongues and ‘getting the Holy Ghost’

In her interviews she spoke of seeing “magical, crazy things happen,” and how her experience in the Charismatic renewal reminded her of Santeria, which is a syncretistic Catholic-pagan hybrid cult from Hispanic and Caribbean regions.

Describing an experience that she called “getting the Holy Ghost” she said, “it feels like a lot of energy coming through the top of your head — I’m going to sound like such a lunatic — and then your whole body is filled with this electric current.”

She went on to explain that this supposed electrical spiritual experience preceded a phenomenon called speaking in tongues. “[Y]ou ust start speaking, but you’re not thinking because you have no idea what you’re saying. Words are coming out of your mouth, and you can’t control it.”

Fox added that the “tongues” she would speak without being able to control herself constitute some form of “a language that only God understands” which is “the language that’s spoken in heaven.”

There is so much wrong with this that I do not know where to start, but needless to say Fox has been for a long time severely spiritually confused.

Not only is she confused, but what she describes might be evidence that she is possessed by a devil or series of devils.

What are Tongues?

Proponents of the phenomenon of speaking in tongues will point to the book of Acts 2:4 where it is written: “And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they began to speak with divers tongues, according as the Holy Ghost gave them to speak.”

It has been commonly understood that this passage refers to the miraculous ability to speak foreign languages or to be heard in foreign languages while speaking your own language. The purpose of such a gift was useful in spreading the Gospel, and has been witness in other great missionaries, such as the Jesuits who went deep into the East at the time of Ignatius of Loyola.

St. Paul wrote of the gift of tongues in 1 Corinthians 14:2 as well: “For he that speaketh in a tongue, speaketh not unto men, but unto God: for no man heareth. Yet by the Spirit he speaketh mysteries.” There is debate about what this passage means, with some commentators believing it is referring to the gift of speaking other languages. Speaking “unto God” would refer to speaking things that others may not understand, but would be understood by those meant to receive it.

Others, however, interpret the speaking “unto God” as a sort of angelic language that edifies the believer, rather than a human language or type of prophecy. In any event, there is debate on the issue.

What is not up for debate, however, is that speaking in tongues is often a sign of diabolical possession – being possessed by Satan.

Diabolical Tongues

Exorcists attest that possessed people manifest preternatural abilities when under demonic influence. Often this takes form in ways that are seen in films, where demonized persons manifest extreme strength or know secret things about another person.

One common sign – seen in most if not all demonized persons – is the presence of diabolical tongues.

When someone speaks in diabolical tongues, they speak an ancient language and blaspheme or utter sacrilegious statements. One sure mark of the devilish tongue is that the patient does not know what they are saying or remember what they have said.

This is contrasted with the true gift of tongues where the person does know what was said, even if they say it in another language. Expert exorcist Father Chad Ripperger presents this important distinction between knowledge of what is said versus no knowledge as being paramount to consider whether someone is under the influence of Satan.



Devil is in the details

While it is not true that everyone who says they speak in tongues without knowledge of what they are saying is possessed or demonically infested, it is true that such a phenomenon is often a mark of the diabolical.

In many cases, people attest to speaking in tongues, but it is a psychological phenomenon and not a spiritual one.



When we consider what Megan Fox recently said about blood rituals, and what she said in the past about having “no idea what you’re saying… words are coming out of your mouth, and you can’t control it,” it seems likely she might actually be afflicted by a demonic influence.

It is easy to pile on celebrities when they act insane, but Megan Fox never stood a chance. She was raised in a spiritually dangerous environment, and then thrust into the world as a temptress from a young age. We all make our choices, but she has operated from a grave moral deficit.

We ought to remember how Christ treated St. Mary Magdalene “who had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities…out of whom seven devils were gone forth,” (Luke 8:2). Mary Magdalene became a great saint because God’s grace is more powerful than any devil or legion thereof.

Pray for Megan Fox; she has a soul, and it is in grave danger.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

