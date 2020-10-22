Bombshell: Hunter Biden’s laptop had nude pics of minors, Rudy Giuliani claims

October 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As incredibly damning as Hunter Biden’s laptop has been already for Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, it could still get worse. Much worse, depending on who you believe.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been detailing the contents of the laptop in a series of videos, now claims (via his video blog as well as interviews with Newsmax and the Washington Examiner), that in addition to a treasure trove of information on how the Biden family got rich by selling access to the former Vice President around the world, the computer also contains child porn – nude and sexually-suggestive photos of underage girls – as well as texts indicating Hunter had been accused of illicit activities with a minor.

A screenshot of the alleged text from Hunter to his father reads (typos in the original):

She she told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time naked with her and the reason I can't have her out to see me is because I'll walk around naked ... When she was pressed she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I create and caused. A very unsafe environment for the kids If it stopped there I would let it go

"If you were to look at the photographs on this hard drive and didn't report it to the police — well, if you were a law enforcement officer, you'd be guilty of a felony,” Giuliani says. "If you were just a normal citizen, you'd be a horrible human being.”

Before we continue, a caveat: the harshest accusations also require the highest burdens of proof, and none of us who haven’t seen the computer for ourselves have any idea whether it actually contains these pictures or texts. If the story is false, then Giuliani is guilty of defamation, and Hunter will be able to take him to the cleaners over it.

That said, the fact that Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who knows the price of fabricating something like this, is saying it publicly is telling simply because it would be such a big risk if untrue.

Further, a spokesman for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings did confirm to the Delaware News Journal that Giuliani handed unspecified materials purportedly from Hunter’s laptop over to the New Castle County Police Department, which passed them on to Jennings’ office, which in turn sent them to the FBI (which isn’t commenting further).

“In Delaware, we frequently deal with child endangerment cases and take them very seriously, and there is nothing in the handling of this case that deviates from that,” Jennings spokesman Mat Marshall elaborated to the Examiner. He reiterated that Jennings’ office is not investigating, but “I can confirm to you that the FBI has it.”

“We made an investigative referral,” says former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who has been working with Giuliani. “We took a bunch of photos — handed it to them. We took emails — handed it to them. Then we explained what we found, when we found it, how we found it, how we came into possession of the hard drive.”

Whatever the truth of this explosive allegation, there’s little doubt as to the authenticity of the emails and texts detailing the Bidens’ mingling of profit and public office. The latest corroboration comes in the form of a public statement by Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter’s currently cooperating with Senate investigators:

I've seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line. I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening. The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn't and wouldn't do that to their partners.

Of course, with the election less than two weeks away, the only question that really matters is whether enough Americans will see enough of this to make a difference.

From social media’s efforts to bury the story, to NPR openly declaring it won’t “waste our time” covering it, to CBS News’ Lesley Stahl incredulously claiming the laptop “can’t be verified,” America’s information gatekeepers have never been more brazen about manipulating the news for partisan ends. On November 3, we’ll find out whether they’ve gotten away with it.