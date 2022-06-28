Both sides can agree that feminists going on ‘sex strike’ is a good thing

A post-Roe world will be profoundly different than the one we left behind in many ways that we cannot yet understand.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the wake of the overthrow of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, “abstinence” started trending on Twitter. Not, as you might expect, because of Christians advocating sexual responsibility, or from lawmakers passing pro-life laws. Some abortion activists are calling for a total sex strike to protest the Supreme Court decision. As it turns out, there is an instinctive recognition that the abortion industry serves as a backstop for the sexual revolution, and the fact that some states are banning abortion has triggered some abortion activists into reverse-engineering sexual responsibility.

This isn’t the first time the suggestion has surfaced. Some of you may remember that, back in 2019, prominent abortion activist and actress Alyssa Milano called for a sex strike in response to a ramped-up raft of pro-life laws passing across America. ““Our reproductive rights are being erased. Until women have legal control over our own bodies, we just cannot risk pregnancy,” she stated. She was perhaps taken aback when pro-lifers immediately supported her suggestion. Indeed, if you plan to kill a child conceived during the baby-making act, you should definitely avoid that act.

Others are chiming in now. One Twitter user called for a total #SexStrike and advised women to stop sleeping with their husbands “unless we are trying to get pregnant.” Another young woman in her twenties told the New York Post that she would only sleep with men who first had vasectomies. “If you’re a man who won’t get a vasectomy, even though it’s reversible, and you’re not out in the streets fighting for my rights, you do not deserve to have sex with me,” she said. Monique Pressley, a legal analyst and political commentator on Twitter, wrote: “Perhaps a #sexstrike (also known as #abstinence ) would help the men folk to be all in on this #womensrights issue.”

Another activist was cruder about it: “If you’re celebrating the overturn of RoeVWade, disrespectfully, go f**k yourself. No literally. #SEXSTRIKE Don’t f**k your husbands, don’t f**k your boyfriends, don’t f**k that random from that one app. NO SEX WITH SPERM DONORS UNTIL WE HAVE OUR RIGHTS.” Others seem to be so livid that they do not understand the concept of healthy relationships, with one feminist telling women to leave their husbands if they are pro-life.

Conservatives have been broadly supportive of the trend. Rod Dreher posted a photo of one angry feminist lying on her back on the pavement with some other protestors hoisting a sign that read: “I’m on a strike! No choice for me? No sex for him!” Dreher’s comment: “Your terms are acceptable, madam.”

Your terms are acceptable, madam. pic.twitter.com/sLzvMKMz0c — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 26, 2022

This all may seem ridiculous, but there is at least some evidence that new pro-life laws will result in behavior modification. The New York Post reported in January that men were getting vasectomies in the wake of the Texas Heartbeat Act, with a 15% spike in appointments for voluntary sterilization. The assumption here, keep in mind, is that those men made use of legal abortion to terminate any children resulting from coital encounters they intended to be strictly casual. It’s no surprise that many men are upset by Roe’s overturn—in front of the U.S. Supreme Court this weekend, I saw men holding signs reading: “Men for Choice!” and one fellow with a sign that stated: “I will aid and abet abortion!” These men need abortion access because it gives them access to women’s bodies without commitment to any children they might conceive.

Interestingly, polls indicate that more American women are pro-life than pro-choice, and so it is no surprise that so many men are so angry about this decision. A post-Roe world will be profoundly different than the one we left behind in many ways that we cannot yet understand, and we are just starting to get a glimpse of it.

