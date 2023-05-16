Bp. Schneider calls out high-ranking Church leaders for supporting ‘neo-Marxist’ LGBT ideology

The courageous Bishop Athanasius Schneider is my guest on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — The courageous Bishop Athanasius Schneider is calling out “neo-Marxist” LGBT ideology and its proponents, even among the Catholic hierarchy, on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

I had a chance to sit down for an interview with His Excellency in Washington, D.C. Bp. Schneider talked about how LGBT ideology seeks to destroy the family, mentioning that there are proponents of these heterodox ideas even among the Catholic episcopate. However, he also stressed that we must stay joyful as Catholics and not fall into despair, as we can be sure that our Lord Jesus Christ is with us.

Schneider said the fact that America is pushing LGBT ideology on other countries around the world “is a very clear sign that we are already in a kind of global totalitarianism with political power.”

He stated that LGBT ideology is “basically a neo-Marxist ideology.”

“Marx and Engels, they wrote the ultimate aim of communism will be to destroy the family,” Schneider continued, adding that the LGBT ideology is “a revolt against the creator.”

“And so we have to state this and to warn people and to organize a worldwide alliance of resistance, of good people of good will, of common sense. Even non-Christians must help us to stand up against this neo-Marxist globalism ideology.”

Schneider also pointed out that churchmen in the highest “positions at the Holy See” are “collaborating with the current world ideology to undermine the clarity of the divine revelation, especially to promote doctrinal relativism.”

He stressed that we “have to pray [intensely] with much trust and confidence with love and pray for the Pope, that God may illuminate him and that the Lord may finally grant to his Church, to our Holy Mother Church again, strong, courageous, holy Catholic popes and bishops.”

The bishop from Kazakhstan also pointed out that as “true Christians and Catholics” we should not be depressed, even if there is much evil going on in the world today.

“We have old catechisms, the perennial magisterium of the Church. We can read this. We have Holy Communion, our Lord Jesus Christ. There we have the grace of God, and this suffices. And therefore we have to be joyful every day that we can live with God, in God, in Christ.”

“When you are living with God, in Christ, you are even joyful in the midst of the battle,” Schneider stated. “And otherwise, your faith is weak. You have to deepen your Catholic faith, as the martyrs. They were joyful to be persecuted.”

