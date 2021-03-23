John-Henry Westen

Brand new Catholic-focused pro-life group launched in Ohio

Catholics for Life was founded in January 2021 by Gabriel Vance.
March 23, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — I’m convinced that God is using LifeSite to accomplish amazing things. One way I know that is because of what I was told on my podcast today.

In 2018, a young man named Gabriel Vance attended LifeSite’s Rome Youth Forum with his wife and son. I interviewed him today for The John-Henry Westen show because he recently launched a brand new pro-life group called Catholics for Life. He told me that the seeds for that idea were planted on the Rome Youth Forum.

“It was a really moving experience. I had a great desire to not only work with other alongside with other Christians and the pro-life movement, but to really saturate my pro-life efforts with the force of the Catholic faith and work within a Catholic apostolate. And that was kind of the vision that started Catholics for Life.”

Gabriel has a theology degree from Ohio Dominican University. He’s been active in pro-life ministry since high school but in recent years has been working with a group called Created Equal. He credits LifeSite for helping inspire him to launch his new apostolate.

“Catholics for Life might not be here if it wasn't for that pilgrimage,” he said. 

Gabriel also told me that when he was reading a LifeSite article on guardian angels that it became clear to him that he had to ask his own guardian angeld to help him better know God’s will for him. 

“And I just feel this overwhelming urge, this sensation that it was time to pursue Catholic pro-life activism … the desire that I had for it was very supernatural.”

Gabriel contacted pro-life activist Father Stephen Imbarrato for advice on what to do next. Fr. Imbarrato regularly partakes in Red Rose Rescues across the country. Father helped him launch Catholics for Life in January 2021 as an affiliate of his organization Life Ministries US

Catholics for Life provides training and offers public outreach efforts so to inspire activists, to change hearts on abortion, to bring healing, to rescue children, and to evangelize souls all with the help of the grace of Jesus Christ and His Holy Church. You can reach Gabriel by emailing [email protected] 

