Brazilian woman charged with crime after confronting man in women’s bathroom

It is the latest in a string of arrests that indicate a growing crackdown on those who dissent from LGBT ideology in Brazil.

(LifeSiteNews) — On November 11, a 19-year-old female university student at the Dary Ribeiro Campus of the University of Brasília was arrested after asking a male who claims to be “non-binary” to leave the women’s bathroom. It is the latest in a string of arrests that indicate a growing crackdown on those who dissent from LGBT ideology in Brazil.

According to a report by Anna Slatz at Reduxx, “the student, who Reduxx will not identify due to concerns for her safety, was using the women’s restroom when she saw an older man enter. Uncomfortable with his presence, she confronted him and asked him to leave, telling him that he could not use the women’s facilities because he was “’biologically a man.’” According to the police report, which Reduxx viewed, the “confrontation escalated, and the female student said she left the bathroom to head towards security with the man in pursuit.”

The female student continued engaging in a verbal battle with the older man, calling him several names including “jack,” a slang term translating roughly to “rapist.” The man then called the police, insisting that he had been a victim of “transphobic and homophobic discrimination.” The police took both students to the station and interviewed them; the man admitted that, as a “non-binary” person, he frequently uses both bathrooms (male and female). According to Reduxx:

The female student was ultimately charged with ‘racial injury,’ an offense created by Brazil’s Supreme Court in 2019 when it found that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity was covered under pre-existing anti-discrimination laws relating to race or national origin. She was held overnight without bail.

There are similar cases working through the Brazilian courts.

A university administrator and a female janitor are facing up to five years in prison for the fictitious crime of “social racism” after a trans-identifying male student reported them to the police after he was asked to leave the female restroom on October 14, 2022, at the Federal University of Paraíba. The janitor, who has a five-year-old daughter, has not been able to find work since; the administrator, who allegedly “misgendered” the trans-identifying student, has faced excruciating stress.

In another incident at the University of Brasília (also covered by Reduxx), a female student was chased by “a massive, bearded male” after she asked him to leave the women’s restroom. “I am not a dude! Nothing is keeping me from bringing my hand to your face. Girl, respect me! Respect me!” he screamed at her. Video of the incident went viral:

Disturbing footage out of the University of Brasília shows a bearded trans-identified male screaming at a female student who questioned his presence in the women’s washroom. READ MORE: https://t.co/z2u7tbYSTG pic.twitter.com/Gp9veqrEAn — REDUXX (@reduxx) December 16, 2022

Earlier this year, Isabella Cêpa was granted official asylum status in an unnamed European country after she faced up to 25 years in prison for “misgendering” a trans-identifying politician. She was charged with five counts of “social racism” for her “transphobic” social media posts and was advised to flee the country by customs officials who believed that the charges she faced constituted political persecution. Cêpa is the world’s first “gender-critical” refugee.

All Westerners should be following what is going on in Brazil right now. The government there is currently implementing a vast AI system to identify, report, and prosecute Brazilians who object to gender ideology online.

“The Ministry of Human Rights, in partnership with the NGO Aliança Nacional LGBTI+, launched a platform aimed at holding legally accountable authors of publications considered to be disinformation or hate speech against LGBTI+ people and other gender identities,” reported Gp1, a major Brazilian news outlet. According to Gp1, the “system uses an artificial intelligence tool called Aletheia, which, according to its official website, seeks to ‘track the origin of disinformation, report its impact, and enable accountability for authors and disseminators.’”

According to the creator of the system, “when it identifies alleged fake news or a post containing hate speech, the system stores the content in a repository, which can be forwarded to the courts after evaluation by a lawyer hired by the [LGBT] NGO.” In short, the “Platform of Respect” will constantly scan online conversations for crimes such as “misgendering,” and streamline the identification and prosecution of those who commit these “crimes.” This is an Orwellian, LGBT version of China’s totalitarian Social Credit System—and LGBT NGOs are no doubt watching the Brazilian experiment very closely.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











