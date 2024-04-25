16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

Malachy O'Kane has been suspended and is now facing expulsion over his 'There are only two genders' hoodie. He and his mother share their story on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — Do you remember Josh Alexander, the student at a Catholic high school in Renfrew, Ontario, who stood up for girls who felt uncomfortable with males using their bathrooms? He was suspended and then expelled for that action.

Here in Ontario we have a similar situation yet again – with a little bit of a reversal.

Malachy O’Kane, a 16-year-old Catholic student, wore a hoodie at his Ontario public school that said, “There are only two genders.” The vice-principal ordered him to the office and demanded him to remove the hoodie or be suspended. When O’Kane said he was just expressing his beliefs in the same way the many LGBT posters at the school were expressing opposing beliefs, the vice-principal walked out of the room.

O’Kane has been suspended and is now facing expulsion over his hoodie. He and his mother share their story on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

