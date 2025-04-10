BREAKING: Canadian PM Mark Carney takes Communion after hearing abortion condemned in homily

God reached out directly to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to call him back to life. But what did he do? Unfortunately he did not heed the warning.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — This past Sunday pro-abortion Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was caught on camera receiving Holy Communion at a Catholic church in the nation’s capital.

But that is actually not the big news. The big, or even miraculous, news is that Carney showed up at a parish with a young visiting priest who gave one of the most incredible homilies I’ve ever heard. It was long: he went through all of the Ten Commandments, and – yes, you guessed it – he talked about abortion.

We know the prime minister was there because he was even caught on camera entering the aisle just before the first reading.

So he was there all through this incredible homily!

Fr. Michael El-Nacef starts off warning the congregation never to receive communion if in mortal sin.

But then when he gets to the Fifth Commandment against murder he goes into amazing detail about abortion and euthanasia, which we know PM Mark Carney supports, as he just said the other day.

God reached out directly to Carney to call him back to life. But what did he do? Unfortunately he did not heed the warning.

In fact, the priest even ended his homily by saying again, with vigor, a beautiful call to repentance and NOT to receive Our Lord if not in the state of grace. Of course the priest had no idea Carney was in front of him – BUT GOD KNEW.

But then PM Carney went up and sacrilegiously received Communion anyway.

So first, let’s thank God for this amazing intervention.

It has shown His Mercy and shown that PM Mark Carney has spurned it and committed sacrilege.

It is betrayal. Betrayal of Christ. Betrayal of His Church. Betrayal of the unborn.

Now it’s time for bishops and priests to uphold the teaching of the Church with courage and clarity. The faithful – and Our Lord Himself – deserve nothing less. Canon law says those in manifest grave sin are to be denied Holy Communion. Let’s pray our bishops and priests have the courage to do their duty.

And please – pray and fast for our Church, for our nation, and for the conversion of those in power.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











