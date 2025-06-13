BREAKING: Israel attacks Iran, increasing risk of World War III

The timing of this particular attack coincides with the 100-year deadline of key Fatima requests that have not been sufficiently fulfilled.

(LifeSiteNews) — My friends—there is breaking news that has an alarming potential to escalate into World War III: Israel has launched a massive military attack on Iran’s nuclear sites, and top commanders and scientists.

Iran’s already called it a declaration of war and begun its counter-attack—and Israel’s escalating further in response.

War has begun, but what comes next may be far worse.

Because the timing of this particular attack is on the 100-year anniversary of the first time Our Lady mentioned heaven wanted Russia consecrated to her Immaculate Heart. It also comes as the 100-year deadline of another key Fatima request approaches without being sufficiently fulfilled. Our Lady warned that if her requests were not heeded, “various nations will be annihilated”—a chilling prophecy that evokes the specter of nuclear war.

But let’s first take a look at what just happened.

Escalation begins

The initial military operation—they’ve called it Rising Lion—saw over 200 fighter jets strike inside Iranian territory, hitting nuclear facilities, missile bases, and the homes of top scientists. Six nuclear experts are dead. The commander of the Revolutionary Guard is reportedly gone too.

Mossad also activated explosive drones which they had been smuggling into Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this was about “Israel’s very survival”—and told Israelis to prepare for many days of sheltering.

This is already being called Israel’s largest assault against Iran in decades, and it isn’t even finished yet.

Iran has responded with over 100 drones. The supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has promised bitter retribution and Israel, and other figures are saying the U.S. will be held responsible too.

And as of this morning, FURTHER Israeli strikes have since been confirmed. No one can say what the next 72 hours will bring.

Trump’s warning

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social the attack was a consequence of Iran failing to make a nuclear deal.

“Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to ‘make a deal,’” he said. “They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”

He also issued a stark warning:

“Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!

“… there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left. JUST DO IT BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Global war

Although Trump said the United States was not involved, he made clear: if Iran retaliates, America will defend Israel.

He’s since told ABC that the Israeli attack “has been excellent”—and warned: “there’s more to come. A lot more.”

If that doesn’t fill you with dread… I don’t know what will.

France, Turkey and NATO are calling for calm. But the fact is, we’re on the brink now—we’re facing global war.

Iran is no longer isolated. It’s a key oil exporter, with strong ties to Russia, China and India. Russia has already “strongly condemned” Israel’s attack, calling it “unprovoked” and “unacceptable.” Remember too that apart from China, Iran was the only major nation to back Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Analysts and prophetic voices alike have warned for decades that the Middle East was a powder keg for all that time. Colonel Macgregor, to whom I spoke last week, said that world war was indeed possible from Israel’s actions with Iran.

This could very well be the spark that ignites World War III. That could mean anything at this stage: cyberattacks, terrorism, oil boycotts, nuclear war, even “the annihilation of nations,” as Our Lady of Fatima warned would happen.

At this point, all bets are off.

The message of Fatima: ‘Horrible, horrible’

But there is something deeper here—something even the most seasoned war analysts ignore. And that is the will of heaven.

Did you know that in 1939, just before the outbreak of World War II, Sister Lucia of Fatima was told that “whether the world has war or peace depends on…” what? … did she say international diplomacy? Did she say arms races? She certainly didn’t say AI!

No—it depends on something really very small. Obedience to the message of Our Lady at Fatima—particularly in the practice of the First Saturday devotions and the consecration to the Immaculate Heart.

“Our Lady promised to delay the scourge of war,” Sister Lucy said, “if this devotion was propagated and practiced.”

Seems strange, right? But it’s not just about this or that devotion. The world has violated God’s law for generations. The cup is full—and the reckoning may be upon us. If a punishment is to come, it’s because of our sins and our failure to make reparation for them, in the really simple way that God has given us.

That’s why Sr Lucy said that, if men failed to take up the means of reparation given to them, God “will pull back the arm of His mercy and let the world be ravaged by this chastisement which will be unlike any other in the past, horrible, horrible.”

The world got a taste of this two months after Sr Lucy said that—that was when World War II was declared.

What we are witnessing now may be the beginning of another such chastisement. And if that is true, then missiles and diplomacy won’t stop it or be able to prevent it.

Only prayer, penance, and fidelity to Our Lady’s requests can obtain the mercy the world so desperately needs.

In December 1929 Our Lady asked that we make do the First Saturday devotion on five consecutive months. If you have not yet done that, then you are part of the reason why this is happening! You can still make it before the 100-year deadline if you start next month. In fact, LifeSite will be leading a First Saturday devotion every Saturday morning for the rest of the year so you can join us. And you can read more about the First Saturday devotions—heaven’s means to prevent war—in the link below.

Are you ready to die?

The truth is though, you must be ready—and so must I—because none of us knows what will happen tomorrow.

Are you in the state of grace? Are you prepared to meet your Maker? Go to confession.

Go to Mass, receive Our Lord in Holy Communion—and receive him as if it were your first, last and only Holy Communion.

Pray the Rosary. Embrace devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, not tomorrow—today.

This is the reality of a world on the brink—but it’s also the reality each and every day of our lives. We might pray for a good death every day, but it’s easy to become abstract. We don’t take it seriously until we’re confronted with our own mortality in moments like these.

Whatever happens next—whatever the architects of chaos unleash—we are disciples of Our Lord Jesus Christ—who says to us today, as he did two thousand years ago:

“Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Lord, have mercy on us. Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.

For LifeSiteNews, this is John-Henry Westen. God bless you.

