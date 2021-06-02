BREAKING: NJ bishop hospitalized after taking COVID vaccine

June 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I bring you breaking news from Trenton, New Jersey, whose bishop David M. O’Connell has been hospitalized for blood clots, just months after he was shown on a local newspaper taking and promoting the COVID vaccine.

Thousands of side effect cases similar to this have been reported in the United States through the VAERS database, leading to recent research showing that the coronavirus spike protein in the shots unexpectedly enters the bloodstream, creating these adverse events.

LifeSite’s Celeste McGovern reported on Monday on a study by Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian cancer vaccine researcher. Bridle found that a plausible explanation for the side effects, ranging from blood clots and heart disease to brain damage and reproductive issues, could actually be the jabs themselves.

In an interview with Alex Pierson, Dr. Bridle says that “we made a big mistake” in pushing the COVID vaccines. With his peer-reviewed and scientifically backed studies, he describes how a big question on the injections remains whether we will “be rendering young people infertile.”

Dr. Bridle is a respected vaccine researcher, who was even awarded a $230,000 government grant last year for research on COVID vaccine development. I would encourage all of you to go and read the full story of his findings, which was written up by LifeSite reporter Celeste McGovern, who has been covering the coronavirus issue extensively.

In fact, I asked Celeste to come on today’s program to discuss this issue of vaccine side effects more in depth. She begins by highlighting just what VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) is. She says that since doctors are not mandated to report side effects “this is a huge problem with VAERS because it only captures a small fraction of adverse events.”

Celeste states that with the database showing 1% to 10 % of side effect cases, 4,200 deaths and nearly 15,000 hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 injections have been reported in the U.S. She mentions instances of thrombosis (blood clots), lung clots, and other cardiovascular problems.

We also discuss another report out of Connecticut, where 18 teens were hospitalized for heart problems after receiving the jab. Celeste points out that such a high number of cases in a small state “is extraordinarily alarming” and represents just a fraction of the true number.

Finally, I bring you a video from one of the Tyburn Sisters in London. She warns families to “protect your children, and under no condition let them have that vaccine, it kills people.” She says that since January, they have been asked to pray for 50 people who have died from the vaccine.

I can personally attest to the holiness of those nuns. I was privileged to stay at their convent when I was speaking in England in 2017. They are prayer warriors and obviously unafraid of the backlash of the world, and truly concerned for the welfare of people.

This is why I won’t be getting this experimental so-called vaccine, developed on the backs of aborted babies and being rammed down our throats by the same elite powers that attempt to force all the world into accepting abortion and the LGBT agenda. Be healthy, exercise, take vitamin D, but most of all, keep yourself spiritually healthy.

