BREAKING: The Pope just set up Catholic priests for hate crime charges – Here’s how

Remember how during COVID Catholics were denied religious exemptions because Pope Francis had permitted them to take the jab despite its connection to abortion? Well that is about to play out now on priests who are asked to bless same-sex unions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Remember with the COVID jab how almost all Catholics were denied religious exemptions specifically because the Pope told Catholics they could decide for themselves to get the injection? The Vatican didn’t say the Catholic faith bound them not to take an abortion-tainted jab. Well that same thing is about to play out for priests.

With hate crime laws in play in much of Europe and Canada, and Pope Francis saying in an official answer to the question of blessing for homosexual unions by priests that they should decide for themselves, he has opened priests to the possibility of being charged with hate crime for discriminating against homosexual couples who demand that their union be blessed by the priest.

Please go to LifeSite to read full details, but you’ll see that the Pope was responding to a question submitted by five cardinals regarding blessings for homosexual unions, as is being done currently in Germany and Belgium. Pope Francis stated that “pastoral prudence must adequately discern whether there are forms of blessing, requested by one or more persons, that do not transmit a mistaken conception of marriage.”

Of course, it is an ambiguous reply, by which orthodox pastors will never do it, and all those who are opposed to Christ’s teaching will gladly do it. But remember what Bishop Strickland just said in his latest teaching, which you can catch at LifeSiteNews, “God does not and cannot bless sin.”

The Synod on Synodality actually launches today, and LifeSite’s Rome correspondent Michael Haynes is there every day reporting live. In addition, we have a whole team on the happenings in Rome during these days, and it has been a whirlwind already.

We had the “dubia cardinals” come out publicly October 2, and when the Vatican replied, the head of the Vatican’s Dicastery on Doctrine revealed that the dubia cardinals had not released Pope Francis’ reply. The Vatican released the Pope’s reply to the dubia themselves.

I get it, since from the perspective of the new dubia cardinals, the Pope’s response was likely heretical. However, they were called out nonetheless since they concealed the Pope’s reply while at the same time going public with their dubia questions.

But on that very same day, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò released a text laying out reasons why he believes Pope Francis is not the Pope. Be sure to check out his full statement at LifeSite.

And if that is not enough, check out LifeSite’s coverage of the new climate change encyclical by Pope Francis in which he condemns “human-induced climate changes” and calling for “obligatory” measures across the globe to address the issue, including a global political authority.

Be sure to stay on top of all the news at LifeSiteNews.com.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

