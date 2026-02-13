Britain’s shame: The rape gang inquiry Parliament hopes will disappear

MP Rupert Lowe launched the investigation early last year over the government’s reluctance to launch a national investigation into the rape gangs, crowdfunding the funds to start the inquiry.

(LifeSiteNews) — Frustrated by the ruling Labour government’s refusal to undertake a meaningful national investigation of the U.K.’s infamous “grooming gangs,” independent MP Rupert Lowe launched his own. He now fears that the press and politicians will refuse to discuss the devastating findings.

“Our inquiry has uncovered multiple rape gang survivors who had their abusers attempt to traffic them overseas to Pakistan and elsewhere,” Lowe wrote on X on February 11. “They failed. How many did not? We believe that there are a vast number of raped British girls currently being held overseas as sex slaves.” Continuing:

I have written to the Home Secretary, and I questioned her in Parliament. There is ZERO appetite to even discuss it. In order to sound the alarm, I have tabled a parliamentary motion – “Rape gang overseas trafficking” highlighting the concerns, and calling for the Home Office to initiate, as a matter of urgency, a full and properly resourced national investigation into the overseas trafficking of victims connected to the rape gangs. So far, just two MPs have supported it. Alex Easton and Carla Lockhart from Northern Ireland. I am calling on all MPs to put aside petty political differences and back the motion to force the Home Office to act. Please contact your MP and ask them to support. This really matters.

Several hours later, the formal X page for “The Rape Gang Inquiry” stated that Lowe’s motion now has six MPs supporting it.

Lowe launched the investigation early last year due to the Labour government’s reluctance to launch a national investigation into the rape gangs, crowdfunding more than £600,000 ($817,230) to start an independent, non-statutory inquiry. Some reports indicate that up to 20,000 donors contributed to the project.

Lowe’s inquiry is set up as a Community Interest Company (CIC), featuring a panel that includes independent experts, legal advisors, and political figures such as MP Esther McVey. The CIC is interviewing victims, submitting Freedom of Information requests to law enforcement officials, NHS trusts, and town councils. Hearings began this month in London.

“This was the largest Crowdfunder in British political history,” Lowe wrote. “All achieved with almost zero help from the media. It was done by you, with the overwhelming percentage of donations small amounts. It was a humbling experience, and I want to thank every single person who donated – one penny or one thousand pounds.”

The Labour government announced a national statutory inquiry into the grooming gangs two months after Lowe’s independent inquiry was announced – critics stated that this was only done in response to massive national and international pressure – and a panel was not announced until December. The process is ongoing, and slow-moving.

“I have been desperately depressed with their progress,” Lowe wrote. “My parliamentary motion calling for action has been signed by both Conservative and Labour MPs. No Lib Dem. No SNP. No Reform. Our job is not only to press ahead with our investigation, but also to pressure this appalling Labour government. Our team has been working tirelessly, gathering evidence, speaking with survivors/relevant witnesses, and preparing for our hearings.”

The hearings are being run by Sammy Woodhouse, a barrister, advocate, and survivor of the Rotherham rape gangs. The subjects being examined leave no stone unturned, including: “Parents and carers; Pregnancy, abortion, born of rape; Whistleblowers; Policing and justice; Social care; NHS, mental health and sexual health; Education and licensing.; Demographics – the role of religion; Media, social media and the mechanisms of online grooming; and politics.”

In order to force coverage of the findings, The Rape Gang Inquiry has begun to post quotes from the hearings to social media: “They would toot the horn of the car and then a child would be taken to the front door [by a staff member of the children’s home],” one reads. Other quotes feature survivors detailing rapes with a range of objects; Pakistani traffickers choosing children for abuse with impunity from children’s homes; testimony of police officers bringing children to the homes of their abusers; testimonies of horrific rapes followed by visits to the hospital that went unreported.

“It’s easy to talk in politics, we are trying to do,” Lowe wrote. “Labour are failing. The Tories failed in their 14 years. Reform promised an inquiry, and failed. The Lib Dems fail to even properly acknowledge there’s an issue. It’s so very disappointing. Survivors, and their families, all deserve so much better. The mass rape of working class white girls is a rotting stain on our country’s history – this inquiry is doing our very best to drag the scandal into the spotlight.”

“I’ve always found that actions speak louder than words. Progress made, a lot more to do.”

