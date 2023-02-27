British climate zealot scientists recommend wartime rationing to ‘fix global warming’

I imagine when the Nazis were dropping bombs on your city and hundreds of thousands of young men were mobilized to try and ensure that Europe was blown off the face of the earth, it was not so hard to see why one might have to go without a few things here and there.

(LifeSiteNews) – According to The Times, British scientists have recommended the rationing of food, gas, and household energy as a way to beat global warming.

The price of Net Zero madness:

“How to fix global warming? Bring back rationing, say eco zealots. Net Zero makes us poorer & is killing colder older people https://t.co/DwCxIfvlew — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) February 21, 2023

Trust me, I feel your pain … I too was disgusted that the Luddites who did the research had the audacity to use the term “global warming” for what is clearly “climate change.”

As I write this, I can see another blizzard-like storm has descended on my Canadian village, which is just more evidence that climate change is real. In fact, I remember just a few months ago, during the summer, when none of this was happening. Climate change indeed!

In any case, these British scientists – we are using this term loosely here – have suggested that Britons should roll up their sleeves and accept some good ol’ rationing a la World War II if they are really serious about beating global warming.

Time for rationing

The study referenced by The Times, published in the journal Ethics, Policy & Environment, noted, “Rationing has been neglected as a climate change mitigation policy option.”

The researchers went on and said, “Rationing is often seen as unattractive, and therefore not a viable option for policymakers.”

Yeah, no kidding, it is unattractive to tell the population to give up meat and heating their homes in order to fight global warming, climate change, or whatever.

Resorting to a false equivalency, the scientists added that rationing was not seen as an unattractive measure for Britons during the war, and therefore we shouldn’t be so negative about it today.

I imagine when the Nazis were dropping bombs on your city and hundreds of thousands of young men were mobilized to try and ensure that Europe was blown off the face of the earth, it was not so hard to see why one might have to go without a few things here and there.

I understand that so-called climate change can cause the snowflakes among us to melt at the anxiety-inducing possibility of polar bears being uncomfortable, but we are not at war with Nazis or the climate.

In fact, the whole polar bear thing has been roundly debunked, by the way.

Government created problem

Now, what would a call to radical and insane climate action be without calling for an equally radical and insane government approach to solving the fictitious problem?

The researchers admitted that the population would not accept rationing as they did during the war, because, well, there isn’t a scarcity of goods. But, since there is an abundance of goods presently, then it is up to the government to regulate the abundant goods and make it feel like they are in fact scarce. So simple!

Think about it – all that’s required is for the government to stop you from getting stuff that you could get before, and then you will imbibe the feeling of there being fewer things and then be OK when the government requires you to have less of what you used to …

What could possibly go wrong?

In their infinite wisdom, the researchers even recommended banning the import of foreign oil.

Is there anyone who will tell them that if they simply stop importing oil, other countries who aren’t insane will buy the oil at a lower price, and then produce more things and become richer than Britain?

Maybe these pendragons of science believed that if the UK doesn’t import oil, it will simply go out of existence like at the end of a magic spell in a fairy tale.

Climate lockdown precursor

Ultimately, what these scientists are arguing for is a climate lockdown.

They say as much when they recommend that people should be rationed in how much they can drive and fly.

Whether any governments will implement what amount to climate lockdowns or not remains to be seen, but it is clear that the out-of-touch class of academic elites are not only out of touch but out of their minds.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











