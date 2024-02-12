British Columbia city defends allowing grown man to change in front of girls

The City of Vernon, British Columbia, is defending a pool manager's decision to allow a grown man to change in the presence of teenage girls under the pretense that prohibiting such behavior is a violation of federal law.

(LifeSiteNews) — An average news day in Canada, circa 2024, in Vernon, British Columbia:

Two teenage girls going through the lifeguarding program at the Vernon Aquatic Centre were shocked to be changing beside a person they soon found out had a penis. It was the last Saturday in January and the girls wasted no time in telling their families what they had just experienced. ‘My niece had a 50-year-old man come into the change room, strip naked in front of her and her friend, she’s 14, and put on a woman’s bathing suit and go out.’

The pool manager was contacted. “He basically said the kids have no rights and that the transgender person’s rights take precedence, this is something I think parents should know,” said the girls’ uncle, who asked to be quoted only by his first name, Kevin, for privacy purposes. According to management, to forbid a middle-aged trans-identified man from stripping naked next to young teenage girls would be a violation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Bill C-16, which forbids discrimination on the basis of “gender identity and gender expression.”

Carolyn Baldridge, a spokeswoman for the City of Vernon, told the press that this was in line with the law. “It is against the law for Vernon Recreation staff to dictate what washroom/change room that a customer can use based on their appearance,” she said. “Staff cannot ask someone to leave for changing in the change room of their choice.” Since the passage of Bill C-16, the Vernon Aquatic Centre changed its “Family Change room” sign to “Universal change room,” meaning that the nude guy was well within his rights to do what he did.

“Under Canadian law, users are free to change in the room that they best identify with,” Baldridge added, noting that “inclusive recreation” is an “evolving discussion across Canada” and that “Vernon’s Recreation Services will continue to take steps to ensure the inclusion of gender diverse Canadians in their programs and facilities.”

According to Kevin: “I was told by the pool manager that there was nothing he could do unless the person was ‘leering or making overt sexual gestures toward the girls’ but this guy was naked in front of teenage girls and that’s just not right.” Kevin is right; the law is wrong; the privacy of young girls is collateral damage, although the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stated that if anything inappropriate—besides the full-frontal nudity in front of young teen girls, that is—occurred, that they would be willing to investigate.

There are plenty of LGBT activists who get upset at those of us who point out how disgusting this state of affairs is, insisting that we are fearmongering or smearing people. But it needs to be said: a man who is willing to expose himself in front of teenage girls, regardless of whether or not he truly believes himself to be a woman, should not be trusted, full stop. There are private stalls available that he could have used. Unless he is unfathomably stupid, he knew that doing what he was doing could make the girls scared, uncomfortable, or insecure—and he chose to do it anyway.

The sincerity of his gender dysphoria is really besides the point here. These men are willing to make young girls fearful in order to live their preferred identities in public because they simply do not care—and many, it seems, take a perverse pleasure in forcing everyone to play along. There is a vindictiveness about this that should be pointed out. Any man, deluded or not, who is unwilling to consider how his behavior might make more vulnerable people feel is simply not worthy of respect.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











