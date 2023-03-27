British feminist Posey Parker escapes trans mob in New Zealand while fearing for her life

Invited to the country by Let Women Speak NZ, the opponent of biological men in women’s spaces as well as sex changes for minors had to be escorted away from angry transgender activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — On March 25, 2023, a mob of transgender activists attacked Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull — better known as Posie Parker — in Auckland, New Zealand.

Parker is a British feminist and a campaigner who opposes biological men in women’s spaces as well as sex changes for minors. She was in New Zealand at the invitation of Let Women Speak NZ; LGBT groups had lobbied authorities to bar her from the country, and although the high court ruled that she was permitted to enter, immigration minister Michael Wood stated that he “would prefer it if [she] never set foot in New Zealand … I find many of her views repugnant.”

Trans activists shared Wood’s sentiment. A massive mob of angry protesters converged on Parker’s event in Albert Park. Before she could even speak, they broke through the barricades, attacked Parker and her security team, and doused them with tomato juice, screaming all the while. When it became clear that the police presence was not powerful enough to stop the mob, Parker and her team decided to cancel the event and leave for their own safety. Surreal video footage streamed to Twitter showed a wide-eyed Parker, her face seized in panic, at the center of a surging mob while her heroic team encircled her to hold off the trans activists as they grabbed and shoved:

#WATCH RNZ’s Jordan Dunn captured the moment that Posie Parker was escorted away from the rally. The counter-protest crowd gathered in Albert Park this morning before Parker’s speech, and made a cacophany of noise to drown her speech out. 🔗 https://t.co/a9ZWNhKuDn pic.twitter.com/yFQm9yrJ7A — RNZ (@radionz) March 25, 2023

As many noted on Twitter, it looks like trans activists were trying to kill her:

Like this is actual attempted murder. The TRAs literally tried to kill KJK. pic.twitter.com/DaT42pChdt — Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) March 24, 2023

Reduxx, an independent news site that reports on the transgender movement, has collected other footage from the riot that can be viewed here. Parker headed for the airport — another 1,000 trans activists showed up at the location of her Wellington event Sunday, even though she’d already left New Zealand. “For wanting to make space for women to speak I genuinely feared for my life today,” Parker wrote on Twitter. “My activism is simple, we #LetWomenSpeak. Why does that make anyone so angry? We showed the world what happens to women when they try to speak. No one can pretend they don’t see the salivating misogyny.”

She wasn’t exaggerating. On social media, trans activists rejoiced in their victory. “It gets me off watching the fear in Posie Parkers eyes,” one posted in a quote-tweet of Parker getting mobbed. “I got turned on today watching the fear in Posie Parkers eyes. She actually was fearing for her life.”

Trans activist Shaneel Lal, who goes by “they/them” pronouns and also happens to be a columnist for the New Zealand Herald, tweeted, “Good riddance Nazi TERF.” Another trans activist — this one with “she/they” pronouns — mocked the attack on Parker, posting photos of her assault: “How ironic that upon touching down in Aotearoa, UK NAZI TERF Posie Parker gets treated to a full English breakfast.”

Perhaps the best summation of the transgender movement’s violence and the cowardice of their political and press enablers came from a stunned observer, who noted, “My cousin was headed down to the #LetWomenSpeakAuckland event. She got punched in the face by a man in a rainbow flag. Aunty taking her to hospital now. This white beta male violence against wahine Maori is what the MSM are supporting. Abhorrent.”

For those of us who have been covering the transgender movement for years, this behavior is shocking but not surprising. Trans activists have been openly threatening women who disagree with them for years, often with rape threats and ugly, crude demands for oral sex or sexual submission. These threats almost always come from men identifying as women, and they are almost always ignored by the press, the politicians, and the LGBT movement. As feminist Victoria Smith noted, “Men shouting at women to shut up — blocking passageways, banging on windows, throwing eggs, waving banners threatening decapitation — is exactly what it looks like. It has been happening in plain sight for years, at universities, at feminist gatherings, at party conferences.”

J.K. Rowling, who has been the subject of many rape threats from trans activists, responded, “Every word of this.”

The New Zealand press greeted the news that a woman was coming to defend female-only spaces by publishing cartoons portraying her as a Trojan horse for Nazism; a cabinet minister called her “repugnant” and said he wished she’d never come. Their allies in the transgender movement did the dirty work for them and physically mobbed her, causing her to fear for her life and flee the country. This news was greeted not by sober self-reflection by the enablers of these thugs but celebration on social media and glee that violence had done the job.

Trans activists proved Saturday once again why women need their own spaces, and showed the world their true colors. Posie Parker did not get to speak, but the shrieking trans activists proved her case far more eloquently than she ever could.

Men shouting at women to shut up – blocking passageways, banging on windows, throwing eggs, waving banners threatening decapitation – is exactly what it looks like. It has been happening in plain sight for years, at universities, at feminist gattherings, at party conferences. — Victoria Smith (@glosswitch) March 25, 2023

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











