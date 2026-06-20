British MP’s Rape Gang Inquiry also exposes abortion industry’s coverup

Britons are horrified by this scandal and its coverup. It should not be overlooked that the abortion industry undoubtedly shares in this guilt.

(LifeSiteNews) — The following report is not suitable for children. Reader discretion strongly advised.

On June 16, UK MP Rupert Lowe’s devastating report on the systematic sex trafficking, rape, and abuse of tens of thousands of girls across Great Britain by primarily Muslim perpetrators over decades was released. The report runs to 219 pages, and is an excruciating read. The crimes are gut-wrenching; the institutional coverup rage-inducing.

Lowe launched the investigation last year over the UK government’s reluctance to launch a national inquiry into the rape gangs, crowdfunding to start the project. The Rape Gang Inquiry Report details organized sexual exploitation in almost 40% of UK districts, with an estimated 250,000 victims, and with crimes dating back to the 1950s, escalating sharply with the mass immigrant influx of the late 1990s.

Overwhelmingly, the men were from Muslim, primarily Pakistani, backgrounds; approximately 87% of convicted offenders in British group-based child sexual exploitation cases have distinctively Muslim names. Some estimates in the report suggest that this percentage may be higher. The crimes are not limited to sex trafficking; sexual sadism, torture, enslavement, kidnapping, and every imaginable form of depravity also feature in the report.

One largely overlooked aspect of the inquiry is the use of abortion—the destruction of children in the womb—both as a consequence and a weapon in the hands of the traffickers. The systematic destruction of innocence always results in the physical destruction of innocents. Countless girls were abused until they miscarried, or lost babies due to physical and emotional trauma. Others were forced into abortions.

“Gangs deliberately used pregnancy as a tool of control,” the report stated. “Girls as young as 4 were raped repeatedly, some [girls] until they became pregnant. Perpetrators then exploited the pregnancy to bind the victims to them, prevent escape, and exert ongoing coercion. Victims endured multiple pregnancies while still children themselves.”

Babies that survived compounded vulnerability; many of the victims “had themselves been born of rape to mothers who suffered identical exploitation.” Often, the state removed the children and either placed them for adoption or put them into the same care system that failed their mothers. The report concluded: “The state severed the maternal bond while failing to break the cycle of abuse.”

And there were abortions.

“Abortions were sometimes arranged by the perpetrators or their associates, often in backstreet conditions that caused lasting physical damage,” the report stated. “Medical services recorded the pregnancies and injuries but discharged the girls back to the abusers without safeguarding or long-term support. Social services and the NHS treated the pregnancies as isolated medical events rather than evidence of organized child rape.”

State institutions—including the abortion industry—ignored obvious crimes, over and over again. “Every statutory agency encountered these pregnancies,” the report emphasizes. “Hospitals and sexual health clinics recorded genital injuries, STIs, and pregnancies in 11- to 16-year-olds, but made no protective referrals. Mental health services discharged girls after suicide attempts linked to the pregnancies without trauma care. Social services closed cases or returned the young mothers to risk environments.”

RELATED: England’s Rotherham rape gangs are a perfect example of the abortion-sex abuse link

Police failed to investigate the rapes that caused the pregnancies, even when the perpetrators were named and known. Licensing authorities allowed the taxis that transported pregnant girls to abusers to continue operating. The family law courts made matters worse for victims across the board, often by awarding rapists parental rights over the very children begotten by their heinous crimes. In some cases, such rapists have even been allowed to apply for contact orders to meet their grandchildren.

“The method used to groom children typically followed the same process,” the report states. “Girls as young as 11 were initially befriended by a young Muslim man who then treated the young child like an adult and would then start providing them with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes. After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis.”

They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were “white trash” or ‘kuffar’ who merited punishment. Some girls were even trafficked to the Middle East and forced into marriage.

One girl, Michelle, became pregnant four times by rape as a child, and had miscarriages, an abortion, and one child who survived. “98% of [my abusers] were Pakistani Muslim,” she said. “If not, they were Iraqi Muslim or Kurdish.” She described an “industrial” scale network of sexual abusers and said that the gangs remained “untouchable” because the authorities feared being called racist.

Marie was seven years old when her abuse began. “She became pregnant as a product of her abuse,” the report states. “On two occasions her mother took her to a woman’s house. There the woman used a knitting needle to perform the abortions. The woman’s husband also raped her.”

Sarah was 15 when she was kidnapped from the street. “Over the years Sarah was subjected to eight forced abortions, one of them five months into pregnancy,” the report notes. “When she accompanied her abuser to medical appointments, he required her to wear a hijab and walk five feet behind him. She was compelled to learn the Quran in Arabic and permitted to speak only Urdu and Punjabi. She was also made to cook and clean for the gang members who abused her.”

Page 155 notes: “Fiona, Michelle, Chloe, Marie, Grace, Kate, Anna, Jen, Leanne, Taylor, Jane, Lilly, and so many others described the same relentless pattern: repeated rape, gang rape, blackmail with filmed abuse, pregnancies used as weapons of control, miscarriages, coerced abortions, and the birth of children who entered the world already condemned to the same cycle.” The report concludes (page 173) that every step of the way, abortion providers enabled the rapists and sex traffickers:

As for physical health, pregnancies in children under 16, abortions following suspected rape, concealed pregnancies, forced terminations, and suspected backstreet abortions should be treated as safeguarding and potentially criminal matters rather than solely private medical episodes. The child must always be regarded as a victim in need of protection.

When sexually victimized and vulnerable girls were taken for abortions, the abortion staff ended the lives of their unborn children and sent them back to their abusers. The countless victims of the UK’s rape gang scandal include many children conceived in horror and killed to cover up the crimes. Britons are justifiably horrified by this decades-long scandal and the coverup that enabled it to continue. It should not be overlooked that the abortion industry undoubtedly shares in this guilt.

RELATED: UK ‘Rape Gang Inquiry’ presentation goes viral as survivors reveal harrowing abuse

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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