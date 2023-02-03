British Prime Minister shocks liberal media by affirming that a woman is ‘an adult human female’

'Whether it’s sex, whether it’s women’s spaces, whether it’s prisons, biological sex really matters,' said Rishi Sunak.

(LifeSiteNews) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a Tory, but he’s not a conservative — and that’s what makes his stance against the extremist aspects of transgender ideology so interesting. First, his government announced its intentions to block Nicola Sturgeon’s radical Gender Recognition Reform Bill in Scotland. Now, in a conversation with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, he has gone further.

Morgan — himself a social liberal — asked Sunak if he could define what a woman is. This is a question that would have been utterly absurd a decade ago but is now considered a trap. Sunak, however, was admirably succinct: “Of course I know what a woman is. An adult human female … I’m married to one. I have two daughters. And it’s really important that they grow up in a society where their needs are respected, whether it’s, you know, how they want to be treated when they’re in changing rooms or sports, but also their safety.”

He added, “Whether it’s sex, whether it’s women’s spaces, whether it’s prisons, biological sex really matters. And we actually saw that recently with what’s going in in Scotland.” When Morgan pressed him on the issue of biological males playing in female sports, Sunak reiterated, “Well, I think that doesn’t strike most people as being fair, right? So that’s why when it comes to these questions, biological sex matters.”

That statement — biological sex matters — is an absolute heresy that would provoke instant condemnation from leaders such as Joe Biden or Justin Trudeau. That makes Sunak’s stand — which again, is simple science and common sense — unfortunately exceptional in our leadership class.

Keep in mind that The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh made an entire documentary titled What is a Woman? highlighting the inability of gender ideologues (and an increasingly indoctrinated public) to answer that question. UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to define a woman when asked. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her nomination hearing, responded to the question by stating, “I’m not a biologist.”

And keep in mind that, only a few years ago and in the UK, a feminist activist had a billboard defining a woman as an “adult human female” — precisely the prime minister’s wording — pulled down over accusations that she was guilty of hate speech.

For years, anyone who has brought up the issue of women’s safety in locker rooms or bathrooms has been called a bigot. But now the UK prime minister affirmed those fears as valid, telling Morgan: “The bill that was passed in Scotland I think has real implications for how we think about these issues on a UK-wide basis and the interaction between these things, particularly on women’s safety … Women walking around in the evenings should, and deserve to, feel safe. And they should be and deserve to feel safe. We haven’t done a good enough job with that in the past, and we’re working really hard to improve things, but it’s something that I hope I can achieve as Prime Minister, that women do feel that because that’s what we all owe them.”

Sunak has already been targeted by the transgender movement for his common-sense approach, with headlines asking absurd questions such as: “Will Rishi Sunak’s anti-trans crusade destroy the United Kingdom?” But it is precisely because Sunak is not an ideological conservative that his willingness to make these statement so clearly is so interesting and perhaps — dare we hope? — encouraging. When highlighting the danger to women posed by biological males identifying as females and clearly stating that a woman is an “adult human female” goes from hate speech to the publicly stated position of the prime minister in a couple of years, there is reason to hope: Has the transgender movement reached high tide in the UK? Will the currents start to change?

Because, ultimately, Sunak is obviously correct: Biological sex matters.

