Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner wants to be known as a woman while calling himself a ‘proud father’

Bruce 'Caitlyn' Jenner claiming to be both a woman and a father epitomizes the LGBT movement's demand that biology means nothing and that everyone must accept that personal feelings define reality. If that makes no sense to you, it is your problem, somehow.

(LifeSiteNews) — It is a mark of the profound stupidity and moral bankruptcy of our age that Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are now sources of great controversy. Why? Because with the redefinition of marriage and our dystopian reproductive industry, there are many children who are deliberately created motherless or fatherless. Thus, to insinuate that mothers or fathers are essential is now seen by many as an implicit rebuke of same-sex parents because it highlights what their children are being denied.

Additionally, of course, we now have the transgender thing, in which men can claim to be women and women can claim to be men and society is expected to promptly align behind those claims. Earlier this year I spoke with a woman whose husband began identifying as transgender; she noted that the trauma felt by wives and children abandoned by husbands and fathers who now claim to be women is brutal – and deeper because society will not recognize it while demanding that they play along.

A good microcosmic example of our culture’s schizophrenia is a tweet sent out by Bruce “Catilyn” Jenner on Father’s Day.

Off on a journey for a great Father’s Day Weekend! Celebrate your dad’s or father figures this weekend!!! #ProudFather pic.twitter.com/UeW39oydXx — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 15, 2024

READ: San Francisco declares itself ‘sanctuary city’ for ‘transgender’ and ‘two-spirit people’

“Off on a journey for a great Father’s Day Weekend!” Jenner wrote. “Celebrate your dad’s or father figures this weekend!!! #ProudFather.” The accompanying selfie showed Jenner proudly posing as Caitlyn. In response to someone who asked him if he celebrated both, he responded: “I celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day and fathers on Father’s Day. I am a father. Plain and simple.” He’s not all wrong – he is a father. But nothing about the weird Jenner situation is “plain and simple.”

It may seem cruel or troll-like to belabour the point. Jenner has obviously struggled much during his life, and his very public deformation was likely very difficult for his children, even considering the fact that they are a TV family. After all, everyone was scrutinizing every aspect of their reaction, and there was only one acceptable response to all of this: being thrilled that their father was, somehow, now a woman. Or always had been. Or something. Which is the point: none of this makes sense, when you think about it for a moment.

And it is worth thinking about for a moment. How can Jenner be a woman, but also a father? Can women be fathers? If he was “born in the wrong body,” wasn’t he always a woman, according to transgender ideology? Which would make him… a woman in a man’s body, somehow? Yes, that sounds nuts – but it is the claim being made, and the claim that the LGBT movement demands we accept or be damned as bigots. Biology means nothing; our personal feelings about who we are mean everything. Thus, we have Jenner having it both ways. He is a woman; he is a father. If that makes no sense to you, it is your problem, somehow.

There’s more to this than a mere “gotcha!” as if the sexual revolutionaries care about inconsistencies. It is the social enforcing of an obvious lie. The journalist Douglas Murray was asked a few years ago what he thought the greatest lie of our age was. There are many, he replied, and then added:

But they all have one thing in common, which is that society is demanding that you agree to something that is not possible to agree to and keep your self esteem, or at least be able to look at yourself in the mirror. The most obvious one is everything to do with gender and sex. That’s why trans keeps tripping people up.

Exactly. Because the emperor has no clothes, and we can all see that he is a dude.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











