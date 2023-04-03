Bud Light spits on its consumer base with ghoulish ‘transgender’ spokesman Dylan Mulvaney

In an act of woke rebranding, Bud Light has chosen a man who identifies as a ‘girl’ to be its latest spokesman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Another week, another major American corporation hoisting the transgender flag to illustrate their woke credentials and their contempt for their customers.

This time, it is Dylan Mulvaney — the “transgender” TikTok star who skyrocketed to fame by engaging in a grotesque parody of womanhood — and Bud Light. Yeah, that’s Bud Light the blue-collar beer, now featuring a man identifying as a woman as its latest spokesperson to celebrate Mulvaney’s “365 Days of Girlhood.”

“365 Days of Girlhood,” for those of you privileged enough to have missed it, is Mulvaney’s public celebration of playing a woman for one full year, which he commemorated with a livestream from New York City’s Rockefeller Center, featuring other LGBT activists and a Disney princess routine. Bud Light decided that this is precisely the sort of thing that the sort of guys who drink Bud Light would wish to celebrate, and thus Mulvaney’s made-up male face now smiles at them from the side of their beer cans.

Mulvaney, by the way, isn’t just another random trans TikTok star — his shtick has landed him an interview with President Joe Biden and feverish acclaim from progressives across America. I’ll bet he’s getting a lot of cash for the Bud Light deal, too. “Happy March Madness!!” Mulvaney wrote on Instagram. “Just found out this had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! In celebration of this sports thing @budlight is giving you the chance to win $15,000! Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck! #budlightpartner.”

Haha, right? Mulvaney is such a “girl” he’s never heard of March Madness, get it? To promote Bud Light, Mulvaney posted pictures of himself grinning while drinking Bud Light (likely for the first time) and shot a video in which he was drinking a Bud Light in a bathtub. As conservative pundit John Cardillo asked, who at a beer company “thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson? Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics.”

They won’t, of course. This isn’t about the customers — and it certainly isn’t about the sort of guys who buy Bud Light and watch sports. This is about Bud Light attempting to brand themselves as more than a beer — they are now the sort of company that is willing to put a man identifying as a woman on a beer can in order to promote the one-year anniversary of that man identifying as a woman. That’s not brand promotion — that’s rebranding. As for their customers who might not want to see Mulvaney leering at them while they take a swig? Shut up, give us your money, and drink, bigot. Bud Light, like many other companies, is ashamed of their customer base.

The Babylon Bee’s satirical coverage is hard to beat: “Beverage Pretending To Be Beer Features Man Pretending To Be Woman.” From that perspective, The Bee noted, the partnership makes perfect sense:

In a match made in heaven, a beverage that tries to pass itself as beer has hired as its spokesperson a man trying to pass himself off as a woman. “For decades, we’ve been putting carbonated backwash in a beer can and pretending it’s beer,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “Who better to represent our brand than a guy throwing on a dress and pretending he’s a woman?” While a few in the media questioned the move, so far Bud Light fans have welcomed drinking out of a can featuring the face of a guy with a little girl fetish. “It really completes the experience,” said Bud Light fan Mason Olsen. “If that dude with his massive jaw can pretend to be a little girl – well, I can pretend this is real beer. It’s pretty inspiring.” At publishing time, activists had resumed calling for America to stop keeping trans people invisible.

Exactly.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

