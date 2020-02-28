Buttigieg promises to crush religious groups, commodify kids for gays’ feelings

February 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) –– Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has doubled down on his campaign’s assault on religious liberty while elevating the rights of gays and lesbians to obtain children over and above the natural right of all children to be reared by a mother and father.

During a recent CNN town hall meeting (video here), a woman who identifies as an “LGBTQ American” and who believes that faith-based foster and adoption organizations unfairly diminish the rights of self-identified homosexual and transgender individuals to have access to children, said:

Our governor was recently granted a waiver for faith-based foster and adoption programs that accept federal funding, allowing these programs to reject prospective parents if their sexual orientation or gender identity doesn’t align with the group’s religious values. This, ultimately, harms the children in their care and discriminates against the LGBTQ community. If elected, how do you intend to protect and uphold the separation of church and state and work for these children?

The candidate agreed with the premise of the woman’s question, saying, “It’s very simple. I believe that federal funding should never be used to discriminate. It is a basic principle.”

Buttigieg often pays empty homage to religious freedom in his campaign appearances, promising to “fiercely defend religious liberty” while in actuality discounting its bedrock, foundational importance to the American way of life.

In his answer to the unidentified woman, he revealed that when matters of conscience for Christians and best practices for serving orphaned children are pitted against the demands of homosexuals and transgenders to acquire children to mitigate their loneliness, LGBT demands should trump the rights of all others.

Buttigieg continued:

And, here’'s how I think about religious freedom more broadly. And I feel this way, both as a citizen and as a person of faith. Of course, it is so important to the fabric of the country that people of every religion and no religion can practice their faith to the best of their conscience. But, like any other freedom, that freedom ends where you begin to invoke it to harm other people. Just as the freedom of speech, or any other freedom, is constrained by that. We all treasure our freedom of speech, but nobody here has the freedom to yell ‘Fire’ in this crowded space. It is the same way with religious liberty. We respect, and I will fiercely defend, religious liberty — but not past the point where it is being invoked as an excuse to harm other people through this kind of discrimination.

Buttigieg is saying a child’s need for both a mom and dad is an insult to gays and lesbians, therefore those children must sacrifice what is best for them in order to help homosexuals maximize their personal fulfillment.

Kids: Born that way

In Pete Buttigieg’s strange worldview, an orphaned child’s right to both Mom and Dad “harms” gays, and the deep-seated hunger that every child has for both parents of both sexes discriminates against gays.

In essence, Buttigieg sees all kids as born prejudiced. He deems active homosexuals as bigger “victims” than orphaned children.

While Buttigieg never fails to paint himself as a “moderate,” his natural instincts that surface during political events are those of a man whose same-sex attraction define his personhood and distort his view of reality.

At a campaign rally last week, the openly gay presidential candidate invited onto the stage a nine-year-old boy in order to publicly offer him advice on “coming out” as gay.

Both recent instances should categorically disqualify Buttigieg as a serious White House contender.