Trans activist threatens to murder people who stop men from entering girls’ bathrooms: ‘Buy a gun’

‘I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last thing mistake you ever make,’ said TikTok activist ‘Tara’ Jay.

(LifeSiteNews) — Violence by trans activists against their political opponents — and anyone who disagrees with them — has been consistently escalating and consistently ignored by the mainstream media. The threats, however, are getting even more brazen, as a TikTok video from transgender activist “Tara” Jay (which he has since deleted after too many people noticed it) made clear. Jay had 2,400 TikTok followers, but his call to arms went viral.

Jay — a male who calls himself female (he’s not fooling anyone) — issued a call to trans activists and supporters to purchase weapons to use against anyone who wished to bar them from female facilities.

“So you go ahead,” he said. “You ‘protect your kids’ from me using the bathroom. If you back a wild animal into a corner, they’re going to become a dangerous animal. So if you want to die on that hill of yours, of righteousness and moral majority, then you go ahead. I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last thing mistake you ever make. I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom, it will be the last mistake you ever make.”

Ladylike he ain’t. Jay continued: “This is a call to action and a call to arms. You need to arm up. Plain and simple. Go out and buy a gun. Learn how to use it. Efficiently, through and through. Because the time to act is now. As I’m going to do myself, because there are lots of people like me who are not afraid to die. I love my girlfriends to death but I would rather die for them to secure their safety, freedom, and future then to live and not have anything done.”

If this was any sort of conservative activist issuing a call to arms, it would be frontpage news everywhere. But a trans activist putting out a call to “go out and buy a gun” and “arm up” in case any concerned parent decided to object to overweight males entering the female facilities alongside their daughters — crickets. The only mainstream publication to report on this explicit call to arms — in the wake of several shootings perpetrated by criminals identifying as transgender — was the Daily Mail, which noted that Jay mocked the response to his video and that his videos have a history of being removed due to their graphic nature.

“I don’t care if I lose this account. Report it all you want … I’m still going to use women’s restrooms and women’s locker rooms,” Jay said. The Mail, however, still obediently referred to Jay by female pronouns.

Despite the growing trend of transgender violence, however, the mainstream media — which has declined to report on much of it — is hastening to assure everyone that all is well. Politifact published a rebuttal to conservative concerns on March 31 titled “No evidence of growing trend of trans radicalization or terrorism, experts say.”

“Following the deadly mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, conservative lawmakers and commentators spread claims that transgender people are becoming radicalized toward violence,” Politifact said. “After consulting the data and experts who study extremism and terrorism, we found no credible evidence of any widespread trend of transgender extremist radicalization.”

If that is actually the case, surely the authorities will have no trouble releasing the transgender Nashville shooter’s manifesto — the one currently being suppressed. LGBT groups called on law enforcement to keep the manifesto under lock and key, and it is easy to understand why. I suspect that if we could read it, the idea that the transgender movement’s constant claim that they are experiencing a current, ongoing genocide is not triggering radicalization would be debunked.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











