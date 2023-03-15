Announcement: LifeSite is launching our own video platform

Now you can rest assured that your viewing experience will be uninterrupted – and unencumbered by the tentacles of Big Tech.

(LifeSiteNews) — Hello, LifeSite friends! Today I have something very special to share with you.

As you know, LifeSite has faced a barrage of censorship, attacks, and social media banning for the past few years. And, most especially, we were just banned again from YouTube last month. For seven days they gave us a strike, three of which would mean YouTube deleting our channel altogether – just like they did to our main channel a few years ago.

But this time it was for an interview that I did with Dr. Wahome Ngare in Kenya, which implicated the World Health Organization and UNICEF and Bill Gates in a depopulation campaign in Kenya. Now this got us banned from YouTube for seven days, as I said, and it’s again moving down this road of cancel culture.

Well, we’ve had enough. Haven’t you had enough of this? That’s why today is a momentous day for us here at LifeSiteNews — and also for you, our LifeSite viewers.

I’m pleased to share with you that we have taken matters into our own hands. This battle will now be fought on our own terms. And that’s because today we are launching our very own video hosting platform, and a new and improved LifeSiteNews video page.

This means that now all of our videos will be housed on our own servers, enabling us to bring you the news free and uncensored. We are thrilled to bring you this new and improved user experience on our site as well. Our team has been working day in and day out for months to launch this monumental improvement to our site. Our team has striven to create the very best viewing experience on LifeSiteNews. And now you can rest assured that your viewing experience will be uninterrupted – and unencumbered by the tentacles of Big Tech.

But all of this comes at a cost. So today, as we launch our new video platform, we also launch Day 1 of our Spring Campaign. Our quarterly fundraisers here at LifeSiteNews allow us to keep the operations running. But more importantly, for this campaign, we need your help as we fight censorship.

So today, as we take the battle into our own hands, we will be incurring many ongoing expenses due to the size and bandwidth of our servers, the personal expenses to maintain such a large system, and for new and improved features that we hope to add.

So please do consider standing with us in this fight and supporting our goal of withdrawing completely from Big Tech. Please click here to donate. And on behalf of our entire team at LifeSiteNews, I thank you, and may God bless you.

