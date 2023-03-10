Calgary authorities are siding with the man who undressed in girls’ public pool changing room

(LifeSiteNews) — It is important that Canadians, when listening to politicians such as Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, Rachel Notley, and a motley crew of others, understand what they are talking about when they declare their support for “transgender rights.” What they mean — but don’t say — is that biological men who identify as women have the legal right to frequent female-only spaces, regardless of whether they have “transitioned.”

An example of this policy in action occurred recently in Calgary and was reported by the Western Standard. A 15-year-old girl went to Canyon Meadows Pool for swimming lessons. It was on the third day that she was exposed to an adult male’s penis in the changing area. “I was just finishing up changing when a man came in with an arrogant look on his face,” the teen told the Standard. “He promptly undressed. He walked around the room naked for some time. I got out of there as fast as I could. I felt shaken up and horrified that this was allowed to happen.”

Allan Eisses, the girl’s father, confirmed his daughter’s story. “A homeschool swim lesson was available for one week at Canyon Meadows Pool, so all our kids except the youngest took part,” he said. “During the third day, on February 1, an individual who was biologically male entered the women’s change rooms as most of the girls from the lessons were still finishing changing, showering. While this was happening, the man proceeded to get undressed and walk around the room naked, penis hanging out in full view of all of them. My two oldest daughters, 13 and 15, were witnesses to the event. We know lots of other people who also witnessed it.”

One of the mothers responded by alerting the girls and ushering them into the private stalls for their safety. “My daughters were appalled, and they felt threatened and unsafe after it happened,” Eisses told the Western Standard. “My wife and I were furious that this man would enter and undress, that the pool would allow it, that the police did nothing about it. We are upset that the laws of our society do not protect the most vulnerable among us, young girls and children. We are upset that the city facilities are not a safe place for our children.”

The City of Calgary responded to concerned parents by saying that there was nothing they could do; Eisses says the Calgary Police told him that if the person in question identified as a woman, there was nothing that could be done. The Calgary Police have since released a vague statement saying that the incident did not happen as described without providing any clarifying details. The parents — and the eyewitnesses — hotly dispute this. “First, the city and the policy refuse to help us as a man exposes himself to my young girls,” the angry father said. “And then they call us liars for reporting it to them and speaking out on social media.”

Ironically, according to both the City of Calgary and the Calgary Police Service, the accuracy of the eyewitness reports are actually irrelevant — they have already affirmed that if the man in the changing room identified as a woman, he has every right to strip naked in front of them, shower next to them, and expose himself to them. The police — who have thus far refused to say what, exactly, they believe is inaccurate about the eyewitness accounts of the girls — have stated us much but appear to be trying to make the issue go away by insisting that something they affirm as legal didn’t happen in the first place.

“We are told we are a bunch of angry peasants with pitchforks, hateful, looking for excuses to attack people. Our leaders have covered themselves in shame,” Eisses stated. “Where can parents go if their elected officials and police officers won’t listen when our leaders slander those very same concerned citizens for reporting the truth?”

It is quite a bit worse than that. It isn’t simply that elected officials and police officers won’t listen. The fact is that in the instance of traumatized teenage girls and a biological male identifying as a “trans woman” letting it all hang out in their changing room, they are on the man’s side.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

