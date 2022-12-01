California is working hard to make life easier for child sex abusers

Thousands of child abusers in California are being freed from prison just months after being locked up.

(LifeSiteNews) — According to the UK’s Daily Mail, thousands of child abusers in California are being freed from prison just months after being locked up. Over 7,000 sex offenders imprisoned for “lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age,” for example, stayed behind bars for less than a year. Some of those freed in record time were guilty of raping children. This data—obtained from California’s Megan’s Law database—has been dubbed “terrifying and shameful” by criminal prosecutors who work hard putting sex offenders behind bars, with one LA prosecutor telling the Mail that the criminals being released are “frightening for society.”

According to the Daily Mail:

Others who committed some of the worst child sex crimes on the statute books served similarly short sentences, including 365 pedophiles convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child who spent less than 12 months in prison, 39 cases of sodomy with a child under 16, and three cases of kidnapping a child under 14 ‘with intent to commit lewd or lascivious acts’, according to the data.

This is particularly worrisome because, as one prosecutor noted, the data “clearly show that pedophiles don’t get reformed. They’re going to come out and they’re going to commit again. Letting these people out early, we’re allowing for a lot more victimization. And that’s terrifying.” Sex offender Carlos Alexander Nahue, for example, pled “no contest” in January 2015 and was sentenced to a mere two days in the Los Angeles country jail (and five years probation)—he now lives three blocks from the Reseda Elementary School and a block from a daycare.

The Mail included other examples, as well. Noah Holt was convicted of indecent exposure, child porn possession, and “lewd acts with an under-14-year-old”—and spent less than a year in jail. Gualterio Lopez Contreres was charged with “sodomy by use of force and sexual penetration by force” and was out in less than two. It is no surprise, then, that the California Department of Justice not only declined to provide any data to the Mail, but actually made the data on their website deliberately more difficult to examine in 2019 by removing the search function. The number of sex offenders has risen to 61,770—a rise of 12% since 2019.

According to a spokesperson for the California Department of Justice:

Public safety is a top priority for the California Department of Justice. It’s generally up to courts — in conjunction with locally elected DAs — to ensure the applicable statutes and sentencing guidelines are applied to cases based on the specific facts and circumstances. It’s largely up to legislators to enact those statutes. Our office actively works with law enforcement across the state to protect our state’s children and families, whether that’s through conducting sting operations targeting sexual predators, issuing guidance to reduce harm to sexually exploited youth, or launching Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams. Our state’s 58 district attorneys are on the front lines of enforcing criminal statutes to protect public safety on behalf of California’s nearly 40 million residents. Our office always stands ready to provide assistance, guidance, or oversight as necessary.

But it is potentially significant that California’s laws concerning sex offenders have been loosened in recent years. California’s worst legislator, state Senator Scott Wiener, has been front and center on this file. You may recognize his name—Wiener is an LGBT activist from San Francisco who recently proposed on Twitter that California should offer “Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum. Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.”

Recent laws championed by Wiener include a 2017 bill to reduce the crime of knowingly exposing a sexual partner to HIV without disclosing the infection — previously a felony — to misdemeanour status. This change in law also applied to HIV-positive people who donate blood without informing the blood bank of their status. In 2020, Wiener sponsored another bill—signed by Governor Gavin Newsom — requiring California to imprison men who identify as women in female prisons. The view of the women locked up with these usually violent criminals is of no account to dangerous ideologues like Wiener, of course.

If you want an idea of what Wiener does find dangerous, he also co-authored a bill that could require prison time for healthcare workers declining a “preferred name or pronouns.” Wiener believes that it should not be a crime to have sex with someone without telling him that you are HIV-positive, but jail-time is appropriate for those who refuse to refer to a male as a female at his request.

It gets worse. Wiener proposed SB 145 in 2019 –signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 – that permits “judge’s discretion over sex-offender registration in all cases involving voluntary intercourse between teenagers 14 to 17, who cannot legally consent, and adults who are less than ten years older.” Wiener worked to decriminalize homosexual intercourse between adults and minors in certain cases, claiming that California’s current laws discriminate against the LGBT community. In short, he worked to help statutory rapists avoid the sex offender registry list. According to the bill:

This bill would exempt from mandatory registration under the act a person convicted of certain offenses involving minors if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor and if that offense is the only one requiring the person to register.

According to Wiener, this bill was a victory for LGBT equality—not going lax on sex offenders. I think Wiener’s record—and the results—speak for themselves.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

