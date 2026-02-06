Canada doubles down on transgenderism even as US doctors are retreating

At some point, the growing number of young Canadians badly damaged by these horrific practices will be heard and the lawsuits will begin.

(LifeSiteNews) — The transgender movement’s bad month is turning into a bad year, and it is only February.

First, on January 30, 22-year-old Fox Varian won a $2 million landmark lawsuit against the New York doctors who pushed a double mastectomy on her when she was still a minor and struggling with gender dysphoria.

Varian, who had her breasts surgically removed when she was only 16 in a “gender-affirming top surgery,” was awarded $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering, and $400,000 for medical expenses. She is the first “de-transitioner” to win a massive malpractice suit, and there are 28 such cases ongoing across the United States.

The Westchester County Supreme Court held both surgeon Simon Chin and psychologist Kenneth Einhorn responsible for abandoning standards of care and pressuring her into “gender-affirming care,” which the LGBT movement holds out as standard. Einhorn is accused of having planted the idea in her head; Varian’s mother was against the surgery, but was told her daughter might commit suicide if she did not consent.

The surgery mutilated her but did not address her gender dysphoria. After a few years, Varian abandoned her male identity. Varian’s victory sets a precedent which will create a chilling effect on medical professionals across America after years of engaging in a Frankenstein experiment with virtual impunity.

On February 3, the first major medical organization in the United States began to walk back their previous passionate support for transgender surgeries. As the National Review reported:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released new guidance on Tuesday cautioning physicians against performing gender-transition surgeries on minors, marking a significant breakthrough for critics of the procedures who have long called on major medical associations to be transparent about the harms associated with medicalizing gender dysphoric children.

A day later, the American Medical Association followed suit. From the New York Times:

For the first time, two major medical groups have backed limitations on gender-related surgical treatments for minors in the United States. The American Medical Association, the nation’s largest organization representing doctors, on Wednesday said these procedures generally should be deferred until patients reach adulthood … In its previous public statements, the A.M.A. opposed efforts to restrict gender-related care for young people.

In short, after the first major legal win by a de-transitioner, several major medical organizations have responded by saying, in essence: “Whoops. We got that wrong. Sorry that your life was ruined previously by the practices we advocated as an essential human right.” They’re abandoning a sinking ship, leaving the surgeons who did the deed lashed to the wheel. Others will likely follow.

But in Canada, it is as if this debate is not even unfolding. Mark Carney’s Liberals are still in lockstep behind the transgender movement. The state broadcaster does not even acknowledge the debate, almost entirely ignoring the U.K.’s Cass Review, which led to a ban on sex change surgeries for minors. And the leadership of the Conservative Party worked to avoid addressing the issue of sex changes for minors at their recent convention, where a proposal to support talk therapy for gender dysphoric minors failed.

In fact, BC MP Tamara Kronis urged delegates to vote against the proposal – which included opposition to Trudeau’s “conversion therapy ban,” a bill that criminalized some conversations between children and their parents. In leaked text messages published on X by the activist “Billboard Chris,” Kronis revealed her reason for opposing the proposal: cowardice in response to a series of questions posed to her.

“I didn’t oppose this resolution because I’m not conservative – I opposed it because I’d rather take the shit I’m taking today than see every mainstream headline in this country be about this instead of Pierre’s success this weekend,” she responded. In other words, the state-funded mainstream media is defining how the Conservative Party deals with one of the moral issues of our time: sex changes for children.

As Billboard Chris aptly put it: “She would rather let children have body parts cut off and be sterilized than have to deal with false headlines from CBC.”

At some point, the growing number of young Canadians badly damaged by these horrific practices will be heard. The lawsuits will begin. And then, just like the AMA and the ASPS, Canadian progressives – and the Conservative Party – will rush to cover their complicity and their cowardice. When it’s over, everybody will pretend they always opposed it – but we will remember what Kronis and her cronies did.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

